BTS unleashes track list of their upcoming album 'BE'

MUMBAI: K-pop band BTS has unveiled the list of songs in their upcoming album BE (Deluxe Edition). Getting to know the titles of the tracks, fans across the globe are thrilled about it. The album, which will release on November 20, has eight songs.

The titles of each song were handwritten by the BTS band members - RM, Jin, SUGA, j-hope, Jimin, V and Jung Kook.

As per reports, the songs in BTS’ BE (Deluxe Edition) are, “Life goes on”, “Fly to my room”, “Blue & grey”, “Skit”, “Telepathy”, “Dis-ease”, “Stay” and “Dynamite”, which has already become a chart-topper.