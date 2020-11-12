Britney Spears' Lawyer reveals she's afraid of Father Jamie

MUMBAI: Britney Spears is afraid of her father Jamie Spears, according to the singer's lawyer.

The accusation was revealed in court on Tuesday, Nov. 10, during the ongoing fight over her conservatorship.

Attorney Samuel D. Ingham III claimed that Britney was scared of her dad and would not perform as long as controls her career, Us Weekly reported. The lawyer also said Britney, 38, and Jamie, 68, haven't talked for a while, according to Entertainment Tonight.

Jamie has been in charge of Britney's medical and financial plans after her widely-publicized breakdown in 2007. In recent years, fans have rallied behind the #FreeBritney movement to give her more power over her career and change the conservatorship. Her dad called the movement a "joke."

In 2019, Britney went on a music hiatus and Jamie temporarily stepped down from the role of conservator due to his own health reasons. Britney's care manager Jodi Montgomery replaced him.

In August, Britney's legal team revealed that the "Toxic" singer wanted Jodi to continue in the position, since she was "strongly opposed" to having Jamie continue. Her conservatorship was extended until February 2021, though court documents from September claimed, "she is trying to regain some measure of personal autonomy."

Britney's mom also advocates for her ex-husband Jamie to be removed from the conservatorship, according to ET. During the hearing on Tuesday, Lynne Spears' lawyer said her heart has been broken watching the battle unfold. Lynne allegedly wants to honor Britney's wishes and start fresh.

The 65-year-old mom feels Britney and Jamie's relationship has gotten worse over time, with the lawyer revealing that Jamie has referred to Britney a racehorse that needs handling.

Lynne's lawyer claimed Britney is being forced to essentially go on strike to try to get Jamie to step down, TMZ reported.