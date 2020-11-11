YouTube launches new features for music app

MUMBAI: YouTube has added a slew of features to its music app, including an activity bar that will show common activities on YouTube Music’s homepage.
Users can now see up to seven new personalised My Mix playlists on the Home tab. Each My Mix will be distinct with a diverse list of artists and different genres.
My Mixes will keep updating so users can find a new playlist every time they open the app. The daily mixes feature was first introduced by Spotify for its music app. Apple Music also has a similar feature that showcases a mix of tracks.
Along with this update, YouTube has re-branded its My Supermix as Your Mix to combine different genre of music in one playlist, similar to Spotify’s Discover Weekly.
YouTube has made changes to its home page and selections. Home tab will now have activity bar that shows four featured activities including, workout, focus, relax, and commute.
Users simply need to tap an option such as ‘workout’ to access personalised homepage full of playlists suited for workouts.
They will also receive up to four new personalised Workout Mixes, featuring songs of their choice, as well as other recommendations to explore new songs. Similarly, they can tap on the Relax or Focus icons to get personalized Mixes to help keep calm and carry on.
The concept of music personalisation has received substantial attention from music streaming services. After Apple, YouTube has adopted several features from Spotify with its own variations.
