"Until the world is 100 percent perfect and completely fixed I will never be done", Jennifer Lopez says

MUMBAI: Jennifer Lopez is a singer, actress, businesswoman and dancer--and now she's adding innovator to her list of titles.
The star will be honored with WSJ. Magazine's Innovators Award for pop culture innovator of the year, according to People. Lopez will accept the award virtually from Maluma on Wednesday night (Nov. 11).
"I'm grateful for all the hard work and sacrifice she's made over the years and for paving the way for so many other Latin artists," Maluma said of his "Pa' Ti" and "Lonely" collaborator. "Her creativity, her passion, the perfection she brings to the studio, and onset is the reason she's a superstar and the reason I'm proud to present this award."
"Until the world is 100 percent perfect and completely fixed I will never be done," Lopez says in her acceptance video, before adding, "Every day I'm trying to be a better version of myself."
