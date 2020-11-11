For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  11 Nov 2020 15:00 |  By RnMTeam

"Until the world is 100 percent perfect and completely fixed I will never be done", Jennifer Lopez says

MUMBAI: Jennifer Lopez is a singer, actress, businesswoman and dancer--and now she's adding innovator to her list of titles.

The star will be honored with WSJ. Magazine's Innovators Award for pop culture innovator of the year, according to People. Lopez will accept the award virtually from Maluma on Wednesday night (Nov. 11).

"I'm grateful for all the hard work and sacrifice she's made over the years and for paving the way for so many other Latin artists," Maluma said of his "Pa' Ti" and "Lonely" collaborator. "Her creativity, her passion, the perfection she brings to the studio, and onset is the reason she's a superstar and the reason I'm proud to present this award."

"Until the world is 100 percent perfect and completely fixed I will never be done," Lopez says in her acceptance video, before adding, "Every day I'm trying to be a better version of myself."

Tags
Jennifer Lopez Singer music
Related news
News | 11 Nov 2020

Dua Lipa talks about her super fun collaboration with Miley Cyrus

MUMBAI: Dua Lipa and Miley Cyrus are two of the most popular artists from all across the world. After dropping many hints on their respective social media, Dua Lipa has finally announced they she and Miley Cyrus are working on a project together.

read more
News | 11 Nov 2020

Purbayan Chatterjee to give Santana's hits a 'smooth' sitar treatment in Paytm Insider's Jim Beam Originals

MUMBAI: It takes a legend to bravely take on another’s works. Sitar maestro Purbayan Chatterjee has accepted the open invitation to reinvent Carlos Santana’s extensive Latin rock discography for Paytm Insider Presents Jim Beam Originals.

read more
News | 11 Nov 2020

Sha La La, an ode to the King of Pop, Michael Jackson

MUMBAI: The Black or White by Michael Jackson released 19 years back on this day- November 11th and the single instantly became an international sensation, topping the charts for years. Even today, Michael Jackson is remembered for pushing the boundaries of the music video as an art form.

read more
News | 11 Nov 2020

Billie Eilish to drop new single 'Therefore I Am'

MUMBAI: Billie Eilish surprised fans on Monday morning (Nov. 9), when she announced that she'll be dropping a brand new single this week.

read more
News | 10 Nov 2020

Rapper Big Deal: I felt I would fit in by being Shahrukh Khan

MUMBAI: Samir Mohanty, who is famously known as Rapper Big Deal, born in Puri and raised in Darjeeling, paid tribute to Shah Rukh on his birthday with a rap single "Shahrukh Khan Flow".

read more

RnM Biz

News
The Red Curtain International presents 'Good The@ter Festival & Awards': The@ter to save lives

MUMBAI: The Red Curtain International has announced the finalists in their Good read more

News
NTIA raise concerns over escalation of illegal raves following the National lockdown announcement

MUMBAI: The Night-Time Industries Association warns that more illegal raves and parties will takeread more

News
BIG FM presents musical fundraiser with Sunidhi Chauhan

MUMBAI: BIG FM, one of India’s leading radio networks, known to present entertainment with a purread more

News
Spotify Q3 2020 results beat expectations, continues strong performance year to date

MUMBAI: Spotify CEO and founder, Daniel Ek, says: “Spotify's flywheel is accelerating faster witread more

News
Trending short video app Changa goes off Play Store temporarily, BITCS claims 'no prior information from Google'

MUMBAI: Gurugram-based tech firm BITCS today announced that its trending short video app Changa iread more

top# 5 articles

1
Billie Eilish to drop new single 'Therefore I Am'

MUMBAI: Billie Eilish surprised fans on Monday morning (Nov. 9), when she announced that she'll be dropping a brand new single this week. "Therefore...read more

2
Purbayan Chatterjee to give Santana's hits a 'smooth' sitar treatment in Paytm Insider's Jim Beam Originals

MUMBAI: It takes a legend to bravely take on another’s works. Sitar maestro Purbayan Chatterjee has accepted the open invitation to reinvent Carlos...read more

3
Akshay Kumar has all praises for song 'Bam Bhole', says singer Viruss

MUMBAI: Singer-rapper Viruss recreated his own Million hit song “Bam Bhole” for his first Bollywood debut with superstar Akshay Kumar’s recently...read more

4
YouTube launches new features for music app

MUMBAI: YouTube has added a slew of features to its music app, including an activity bar that will show common activities on YouTube Music’s homepage...read more

5
Dua Lipa talks about her super fun collaboration with Miley Cyrus

MUMBAI: Dua Lipa and Miley Cyrus are two of the most popular artists from all across the world. After dropping many hints on their respective social...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2020 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group