For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  11 Nov 2020 18:08 |  By RnMTeam

Podcast Episode 2: The 10 Best Video Game Soundtracks, according to Daniel Avery

MUMBAI: ‘The 10 Best’ is our brand new podcast series and, following the first episode with Arlo Parks, we sat down with Daniel Avery to talk his all-time favourite video game soundtracks.

The UK DJ and producer is behind some of electronic music’s most unique and inspiring cuts, and released an album over lockdown: ‘Love + Light’. More recently, he shared a musical tribute to Andrew Weatherall, who championed him from early on.

Avery grew up in the ’90s obsessed with gaming, and various strands of their sonics have found their way into the music he makes today.

Listen to the episode via the link below, where you can hear Daniel Avery talking through his picks alongside the music he’s chosen.

Tags
Podcast Episode 2 Best Video Game Soundtracks Daniel Avery
Related news

No results found.

RnM Biz

News
The Red Curtain International presents 'Good The@ter Festival & Awards': The@ter to save lives

MUMBAI: The Red Curtain International has announced the finalists in their Good read more

News
NTIA raise concerns over escalation of illegal raves following the National lockdown announcement

MUMBAI: The Night-Time Industries Association warns that more illegal raves and parties will takeread more

News
BIG FM presents musical fundraiser with Sunidhi Chauhan

MUMBAI: BIG FM, one of India’s leading radio networks, known to present entertainment with a purread more

News
Spotify Q3 2020 results beat expectations, continues strong performance year to date

MUMBAI: Spotify CEO and founder, Daniel Ek, says: “Spotify's flywheel is accelerating faster witread more

News
Trending short video app Changa goes off Play Store temporarily, BITCS claims 'no prior information from Google'

MUMBAI: Gurugram-based tech firm BITCS today announced that its trending short video app Changa iread more

top# 5 articles

1
Did you know Harry Styles secretly featured on Little Mix's 'Breathe'?

MUMBAI: Harry Styles’ vocals make a low-key feature on Little Mix’s new song ‘Breathe’ and honestly, we don’t know why we didn’t notice this sooner....read more

2
Billie Eilish to drop new single 'Therefore I Am'

MUMBAI: Billie Eilish surprised fans on Monday morning (Nov. 9), when she announced that she'll be dropping a brand new single this week. "Therefore...read more

3
Kerry Katona is scared she has arthritis

MUMBAI: Singer Kerry Katona thinks that she has undiagnosed arthritis. The 40-year-old revealed she has been suffering with terrible pains in her...read more

4
"Until the world is 100 percent perfect and completely fixed I will never be done", Jennifer Lopez says

MUMBAI: Jennifer Lopez is a singer, actress, businesswoman and dancer--and now she's adding innovator to her list of titles. The star will be honored...read more

5
Rapper Big Deal: I felt I would fit in by being Shahrukh Khan

MUMBAI: Samir Mohanty, who is famously known as Rapper Big Deal, born in Puri and raised in Darjeeling, paid tribute to Shah Rukh on his birthday...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2020 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group