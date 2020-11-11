Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh are having a 'honeymoon blast' in Dubai

MUMBAI: Singer Neha Kakkar shared several videos from her honeymoon with Rohanpreet Singh. The couple tied the knot in October, after a whirlwind romance.
On Instagram stories, Neha shared a bunch of fun videos from Dubai. While the first couple of clips showed the newlyweds driving around in a convertible car, another video showed the two at a beach, and gave fans an insight into their quirky relationship.
In the video, Rohanpreet shyly covers his face with a menu card after catching a glimpse of women in swimsuits. While he turns red, Neha films him on her phone and laughs. “Hayo mere rabba (Oh my god),” he can be heard saying, and Neha responds, “You should be saying ‘what a view’,” and laughs.
