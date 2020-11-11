Dua Lipa talks about her super fun collaboration with Miley Cyrus

MUMBAI: Dua Lipa and Miley Cyrus are two of the most popular artists from all across the world. After dropping many hints on their respective social media, Dua Lipa has finally announced they she and Miley Cyrus are working on a project together. Read ahead to know more about their collaboration.

According to a report by Cheatsheet, Dua Lipa was considering her upcoming collaboration with pop star Miley Cyrus for many months now. The New Rules singer appeared as a guest for a podcast episode with Zach Sang: Just the Interviews and confirmed that she is going to feature in Miley Cyrus' upcoming album title Plastic Hearts. She said that the song is going to come out soon but will leave all the announcements to Miley Cyrus.

Elaborating about the song, she said that it a perfect blend of both their styles of singing and music. She added that Miley is emanating the cool 80s rock vibes in the song. She also informed that they have shot a fun music video as well. She further added that she is going to leave all the teasing to Miley because the latter is extremely excited for the project. The record is going to release on November 27.

Reportedly, this is not the first project between the two singers. A project was scrapped earlier. Dua said that they were both waiting for the right song to come up for them to collaborate. She also said that they wanted to work on something that their fans had not heard before.

Reflecting on her experience of working with Miley, Dua said that she is very easy to work with. They both constantly sent ideas to each other about how they wanted to sound and what elements did they want to incorporate in the video. Dua has also described Miley as a very sweet and grounded person.

Miley Cyrus rose to fame because of her performance in the Disney series Hannah Montana. Her songs have topped the Billboard Charts very often as well. Wrecking Ball, We Can't Stop, Nothing Breaks Like A Heart and 7 Things are some of her songs that have topped the Billboard Charts.

Dua Lipa released her new song titled Levitating. It has received 33 million views on YouTube. Some of her famous songs are New Rules which has 2.2 billion views on YouTube, IDGAF which has 652 million views on YouTube and Don't STart Now which 615 million views on YouTube.