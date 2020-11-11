Billie Eilish to drop new single 'Therefore I Am'

MUMBAI: Billie Eilish surprised fans on Monday morning (Nov. 9), when she announced that she'll be dropping a brand new single this week.
"Therefore I Am" will be arriving on Thursday (Nov. 12) at 10 a.m. PT. The Grammy winner shared the news alongside cover art that appears to feature an ancient Greek bust shattering against a red backdrop.
"I’M SO EXCITED FOR THIS ONE," she added on Instagram. The star's brother and producer Finneas also uploaded the news to his Instagram Story, writing, "Not to toot our own horn but this song is f---ing sick."
Billie Eilish - “Therefore I Am”
The new single
Out Thursday 11/12 at 10am PT pic.twitter.com/AePdW108Hh
— billie eilish (@billieeilish) November 9, 2020
"Therefore I Am" follows two other singles from Eilish this year, including the thoughtful "My Future" and her James Bond theme, "No Time to Die."
