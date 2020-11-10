U.S. Army Veteran and Family Surprised by Craig Morgan with a Mortgage-free Home at the Grand Ole Opry(R) Saturday (Nov. 7) Ahead of Veterans Day

MUMBAI: Operation FINALLY HOME, Beazer Homes and Ashlar Development enlisted Army Veteran and country music entertainer Craig Morgan to surprise U.S. Army Sergeant Ethan LaBerge and his family ahead of Veterans Day with the news they will be receiving a mortgage-free home in Mt. Juliet on Saturday night during a show at the Grand Ole Opry®.

The organizations have partnered together to build a custom-built, mortgage-free home for the LaBerge family in Nichols Vale outside of Nashville in Wilson County.

“It’s hard to express with words our gratitude towards Ethan and Arin LaBerge for their selfless service to our country,” stated Geoff Hart, Beazer Division President, Nashville. “We’re honored to be part of their journey and to partner with Ashlar Development and Operation FINALLY HOME to provide them with a custom-built, mortgage-free home in Mt. Juliet.”

Ethan LaBerge and his family thought they were at the Opry as part of a special recognition series for Purple Heart recipients. Ethan was invited by his long-time friend and Case Manager, Amy Hawk-Kost and her husband, Ed Kost, to the Saturday night show as part of the surprise. Following a performance by U.S. Army veteran, Operation FINALLY HOME ambassador and Opry member Craig Morgan, Morgan paused to address the LaBerge family:

“U.S. Army Sergeant Ethan LaBerge and Arin, we thank you for your service to our country,” said Morgan. “While you’re here because you’re a Purple Heart recipient, you’re also here so we can share some exciting news. Thanks to Beazer Homes, Ashlar Development and Operation FINALLY HOME, you are receiving a mortgage-free home in Mt. Juliet, Tennessee.”

Representatives from Beazer Homes, Ashlar Development and Operation FINALLY HOME, including Operation FINALLY HOME founder, Dan Wallrath, safely gathered at the Opry to present Ethan and his family with a symbolic key to their new home. The special moment was captured on video and can be viewed here.

Last weekend the Opry saw the return of Friday night performances, as well as the expansion of both Friday and Saturday night shows. In-venue audiences continued in compliance with operating plans developed in collaboration with the Nashville Public Health Department that include socially distanced seating, mandatory masks for all guests and staff, as well as enhanced cleaning practices.

The home construction will begin later this month with a Groundbreaking ceremony. A Notes of Love ceremony will take place at the end of the year.

About U.S. Army Sergeant Ethan LaBerge | Soon after his 18th birthday, U.S. Army Sergeant Ethan LaBerge followed his lifelong dream of enlisting in the Army. He was deployed twice to Afghanistan during his five years of service.

In May of 2012, LaBerge arrived at Fort Campbell and was placed in the storied unit of 1st battalion, 506th Parachute Infantry Regiment. During a combat mission in Afghanistan, LaBerge’s life was forever changed. His platoon was leaving a meeting with a local official when a civilian detonated a suicide vest nearly 10 feet from his group. The blast resulted in two deaths and multiple casualties, and LaBerge was left in critical condition.

LaBerge suffered a concussion, many broken bones and head-to-toe shrapnel wounds. He battles PTSD and a Traumatic Brain Injury (TBI). To date, he has undergone 11 surgeries, and still struggles with memory loss, intense pain and cognitive challenges. He medically retired in 2016.

For his service, LaBerge was awarded a Purple Heart, Combat Infantryman Badge, Afghanistan Campaign Medal with two Campaign Stars, and more.

LaBerge and his wife Arin, who is also an Army veteran, have a young daughter and an infant son. They enjoy going to the zoo and the park. LaBerge enjoys attending car shows, working on cars and attending sporting events.

About Craig Morgan | A multi-faceted entertainer, Craig Morgan has made a name for himself as a country music icon, TV personality, celebrated outdoorsman and patriotic Army veteran. One of country music's best-loved artists, Morgan has charted 25 songs on Billboard and thrills massive crowds with signature hits including “Bonfire,” Almost Home,” “Redneck Yacht Club,” “International Harvester,” “This Ole Boy,” “Wake Up Loving You,” and the four week No. 1, “That's What I Love About Sunday.” Most recently, Morgan released his first new music in over three years, the faith-filled tribute to his son Jerry — “The Father, My Son, And The Holy Ghost.” The song hit No. 1 on iTunes All Genres Top Songs chart as Blake Shelton led a viral campaign that gained support from the entertainment community. He’s reunited with BBR Music Group’s flagship label Broken Bow Records, his record label home from 2002 to 2008, for his first album release in four years, God, Family, Country.

Craig received one of country music's highest honors when he was inducted as a member of the Grand Ole Opry in 2008. Prior to becoming a country music star and TV sensation, Morgan spent seventeen years serving our country in the Army and Army Reserves. Morgan remains an avid supporter of America's military personnel and has made 16 overseas trips to perform for our troops. He is a recipient of the 2006 USO Merit Award and in 2018 was awarded the Army’s Outstanding Civilian Service Medal, one of the highest awards the Department of the Army can bestow upon a civilian, in recognition of his significant dedication to our military men and women around the world.

Learn more at craigmorgan.com and engage with Craig on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

About the Grand Ole Opry® | Opry presents the best in country music live every week from Nashville, Tenn. The Opry can be heard at opry.com and wsmonline.com, Opry and WSM mobile apps, SiriusXM: Willie’s Roadhouse, and its flagship home, 650 AM-WSM. The Grand Ole Opry is owned by Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE: RHP). For more information, visit opry.com.

About Beazer Homes | Headquartered in Atlanta, Beazer Homes is one of the country's largest single-family homebuilders. The Company's homes meet or exceed the benchmark for energy-efficient home construction as established by ENERGY STAR® and are designed with Choice Plans™ to meet the personal preferences and lifestyles of its buyers. In addition, the Company is committed to providing a range of preferred lender choices to facilitate transparent competition between lenders and enhanced customer service. The Company offers homes in 13 states, including Arizona, California, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Maryland, Nevada, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas and Virginia. Beazer Homes is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol “BZH.” For more info visit Beazer.com, or check out Beazer on Facebook and Twitter.

About Ashlar Development | Headquartered in Dallas, Ashlar Development LLC is the master developer of four well-established and successful master-planned communities in Texas: The Groves in northeast Houston, Belterra in southwest Austin, Nichols Vale in middle Tennessee and Wildridge in north Dallas. Combined, these four communities will feature nearly 5,800 homes on approximately 3,200 acres.

About Nichols Vale | Nichols Vale is a master planned community that offers more than 30 floorplans from a total of five builders. Developed just minutes from downtown Nashville, Nichols Vale offers well-built homes with amenities that take advantage of a peaceful retreat within the rolling green hills of Mt. Juliet, Tennessee. Nichols Vale’s amenities include swimming pool, expansive clubhouse, park, and trail systems, to homebuyers. Just a short drive from the airport, Nichols Vale is also in the highly desirable Wilson County Schools system.

About Operation FINALLY HOME | Based in New Braunfels, Texas, Operation FINALLY HOME was established in 2005 as a nonpartisan/nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization with a mission to provide homes and home modifications to America’s military heroes, first responders and widows of the fallen. In 2020, Operation FINALLY HOME is celebrating 15 years honoring heroes with homes, and recently launched its 200th project. Operation FINALLY HOME partners with corporate sponsors, builder associations, builders, remodelers, developers, individual contributors and volunteers to help these heroes and their families by addressing one of their most pressing needs – a place to call home.