For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  10 Nov 2020 18:23 |  By RnMTeam

Spotify considers a podcast-only subscription

MUMBAI: Spotify wants to make it easier to binge on podcasts – but only podcasts. The music streaming giant seems to be considering launching an all-you-can-eat monthly podcast subscription service.

The streaming service recently sent out a survey to its users asking for their feedback on four potential podcast subscription plans, as tweeted by Variety chief analyst Andrew Wallenstein.

The cheapest plan ($3 per month) would offer "access to exclusive interviews and episodes" and be supported by adverts, while the most expensive ($8 per month) would reward users with "high quality original content" and no ads. None of the plans would apparently include premium music; it would be strictly spoken word.

Spotify is already a major player in the podcasting game, having announced plans to invest over $400 million in podcasting. Last year it purchased podcasting producer Gimlet for around $200 million, and signed an exclusive deal with The Joe Rogan Experience said to be worth $100 million.

It has even begun to challenge Apple in the race to become podcasting's answer to Netflix. According to a recent Midea survey, “In Q2 2020 42 per cent of podcast listeners used Spotify, 10 points ahead of Apple in second place."

So far, there's no official word on whether Spotify will go ahead with its podcast-only subscription plans. In a statement to The Verge, the company said: "At Spotify, we routinely conduct a number of surveys in an effort to improve our user experience. Some of those end up paving the path for our broader user experience and others serve only as important learnings.”

Tags
Spotify podcast Midea survey The Joe Rogan Andrew Wallenstein
Related news
News | 29 Oct 2020

Behold the newness of Dolby on- new release lets users import their existing videos and sound recordings

Dolby On is a free iOS and Android application designed to make recording and livestreaming sound and video with unparalleled audio quality incredibly simple, using nothing but your device. Dolby On empowers creators to make their statement with amazing sound quality, anytime and anywhere.

read more
News | 29 Oct 2020

Ramengvrl announces debut album 'Can't Speak English'

MUMBAI: Off the back of her two most recent tantalising singles, Ramengvrl has made her most monumental announcement to date - her very first debut album ‘Can't Speak English’ out 20th November 2020 via EMPIRE.

read more
News | 22 Oct 2020

Producer Shamik Bilgi released a new number 'Gaali'

MUMBAI: Vancouver producer Shamik, follows up his ​CI3 ​album with ​Gaali​. It is an emotional South Asian infused electronic track which goes through deep instrumental and footwork, territory sampling an old Kannada film song acapella.

read more
News | 10 Oct 2020

Queeva releases new single 'Waste my time'

MUMBAI: Queeva’s next dose of ear candy, “an anthem filled with a whole bunch of fresh girl power,” according to American Songwriter, who premiered the song yesterday HERE, releases today via all streaming platforms.

read more
News | 09 Oct 2020

Did you know Spotify has a patent for personality tracking technology?

MUMBAI: Spotify has been granted a flurry of US patents in recent months. MBW discovered in September, for example, that the platform had been granted a patent for a new karaoke-like feature that allows users to "overlay a music track with their own vocals".

read more

RnM Biz

News
The Red Curtain International presents 'Good The@ter Festival & Awards': The@ter to save lives

MUMBAI: The Red Curtain International has announced the finalists in their Good read more

News
NTIA raise concerns over escalation of illegal raves following the National lockdown announcement

MUMBAI: The Night-Time Industries Association warns that more illegal raves and parties will takeread more

News
BIG FM presents musical fundraiser with Sunidhi Chauhan

MUMBAI: BIG FM, one of India’s leading radio networks, known to present entertainment with a purread more

News
Spotify Q3 2020 results beat expectations, continues strong performance year to date

MUMBAI: Spotify CEO and founder, Daniel Ek, says: “Spotify's flywheel is accelerating faster witread more

News
Trending short video app Changa goes off Play Store temporarily, BITCS claims 'no prior information from Google'

MUMBAI: Gurugram-based tech firm BITCS today announced that its trending short video app Changa iread more

top# 5 articles

1
Armaan Malik earns the MTV Europe Music Award

MUMBAI: Armaan Malik who released his first-ever English single, ‘Control’ in March has bagged an MTV EMA for the same. With a mile-long musical...read more

2
Did you know Harry Styles secretly featured on Little Mix's 'Breathe'?

MUMBAI: Harry Styles’ vocals make a low-key feature on Little Mix’s new song ‘Breathe’ and honestly, we don’t know why we didn’t notice this sooner....read more

3
Hip-Hop artist Shen B releases a Surreal music video for his latest single, ‘Sone Do’

MUMBAI: Jammu-based hip-hop artist Shayaan Bhat aka Shen B has released the music video for his latest single, “Sone Do.” Filmed in the hills...read more

4
Spotify considers a podcast-only subscription

MUMBAI: Spotify wants to make it easier to binge on podcasts – but only podcasts. The music streaming giant seems to be considering launching an all-...read more

5
Singer Sunanda Sharma extends a helping hand to street vendors; urges all to support them during these challenging times

MUMBAI: The nationwide lockdown due to the Covid-19 pandemic proved to be a tough time for all of us. However, it is the roadside vendors and local...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2020 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group