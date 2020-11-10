For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
Singer Sunanda Sharma extends a helping hand to street vendors; urges all to support them during these challenging times

MUMBAI: The nationwide lockdown due to the Covid-19 pandemic proved to be a tough time for all of us. However, it is the roadside vendors and local potters, weavers and artisans who bore the brunt. Their business saw a dramatic drop and they were thrown in jeopardy and confronted with the grave issues of unemployment, starvation and deprivation as the number of buyers drastically reduced.

To help them get back on their feet and resurrect their businesses, Sunanda Sharma of Mummy Nu Pasand fame extended a helping hand to a bunch of vendors. She visited their stalls and urged passers-by and buyers purchase their products such as shoes, idols, Diwali embellishments, pottery, jute chairs, toys and cane baskets, among others.

Ahead of the festive season, Sunanda believes that it is our duty, as responsible citizens and compassionate human beings, to come forward, help those in need and help light up their homes this Diwali.

In the video that captures her interacting with the vendors, she says, “It is not just about making Baba Ka Dhaba famous. We (need) to support each and every roadside vendor. Every time you see a roadside vendor, please help them and buy things from them. Diwali is just around the corner and we will be having a blast, shopping and having a gala time, but we cannot ignore them.”

The video also shows the singer-actor spending some quality time with the vendors and bringing a smile to their faces. She emphasises that it is now our turn to go local and support those who are working day in and out to bring joy to their buyers.

Sunanda, who won the hearts of many with songs such as Duji Vaar Pyaar and Poster Lagwa Do, is surely an icon of nobility and a true source of inspiration. Kudos to her!

Singer Sunanda Sharma DIWALI COVID-19 Duji Vaar Pyaar Poster Lagwa Do
