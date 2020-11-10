Shilpa Rao gives life lessons; says, “Have patience and faith”

MUMBAI: Popular singer Shilpa Rao has felt very fortunate to have worked with biggies for her music projects and expresses gratitude towards life in a recent interview with Radioandmusic.com.

“So since 'Tose Naina to Ghungroo' all I'll say that I have been very fortunate to have worked with such beautiful composers, Lyricists, directors, producers, actors, and the entire crew. I think I am very lucky to have worked with them and learned so much from them, I think that is the most important part, not just about the music but even about life, to be able to live life to submit to life and surrender to life and let life take its own course. Have patience and faith. So these are some things I have learned and there are many more from all these people. It is always great to work with Amit and it's so spontaneous. As I said, this wasn't planned and it just worked out in the spur of the moment,” said a heartfelt Rao.

Recently she had also contributed as a singer and associated with Amit Trivedi for songs from the film Raavan.

“I was in the studio was recording for 'Mission Mangal'. There was this track that Amit just spelled it to me and asked me if I could just put down some ideas that came to my mind. I worked on it and just sang that part for the song 'Raavan'. It worked and that’s how it happened. It wasn't something that took a lot of time. Moreover, it was a very spontaneous reaction of mine to the song,” added Rao on narrating her experience working for the song.

Shaabaashiyaan song:

Rao has her future projects in place.

“There are more couple of singles and songs that should be out, some tracks with Pritam so yes I am really hoping for a great festive season,” she added.