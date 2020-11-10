For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
News |  10 Nov 2020 18:30 |  By RnMTeam

Did you know Harry Styles secretly featured on Little Mix's 'Breathe'?

MUMBAI: Harry Styles’ vocals make a low-key feature on Little Mix’s new song ‘Breathe’ and honestly, we don’t know why we didn’t notice this sooner.

Little Mix’s Jesy Nelson, Perrie Edwards, Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Jade Thirlwall dropped their sixth album ‘Confetti’ on Friday and fans have just noticed Harry Styles’ vocals are a subtle addition.

In their new song ‘Breathe’, Harry's unmissable voice can be heard shouting “hey” at a concert (remember those?) and the 12-second feature already has us dreaming about a full on Little Mix X Harry collab.

The girls covered Harry’s ‘Falling’ earlier this year, and now it’s emerged his vocals are on the band’s new album it’s clear they stand Mr Styles almost as hard as us.

Watch here:

Songwriter Cass Lowe, who helped produce and write some of the new album, pretty much confirmed Harry’s voice is on the track when a fan replied to his post about ‘Confetti’ demanding answers.

“Can you confirm who the ‘hey!’ At the beginning of BREATHE belongs to? Pretty sure I hear Harry Styles,” they quizzed.

And Cass responded with a sneaky side-eyes emoji, refusing to spill the tea – but which also means yes, yes it is.

Mixers and Harries have almost imploded at the revelation, with one person replying: “I can’t I’m freaking out!”

“Dying rn,” tweeted another.

Little Mix and Harry share the same American label, Columbia Records, and have of course known each other for nine years as Harry and One Direction appeared on The X Factor the year before Little Mix won it.

