News |  10 Nov 2020 12:52 |  By RnMTeam

BTS, Lady Gaga and Little Mix dominate MTV EMA

MUMBAI: BTS were the big winners at the 2020 MTV EMAs, taking home four prizes, including best song and best group.

The Korean boyband also won the "biggest fans" category for the third time, overtaking One Direction and Justin Bieber, who have each won twice.

Lady Gaga was named artist of the year, just as she did at the US equivalent of the MTV-branded show in September.

The virtual ceremony was hosted by Little Mix, minus Jesy Nelson, who had to pull out after falling ill.

The 29-year-old was also forced to miss the grand final of the BBC One talent show Little Mix: The Search on Saturday night.

Her bandmates performed new single, Sweet Melody, as a trio; and later picked up the best pop prize.

"We just wish our girl Jesy was here to receive this with us," said Leigh-Anne Pinnock. "She'd be so happy."

Singer Jade Thirlwall also poked fun at social distancing regulations, wearing a belt studded with spikes that enforced a two metre perimeter around her at all times.

"I may borrow that when I go to the supermarket," quipped her bandmate, Perrie Edwards.

They weren't the only ones to take extra precautions: Alicia Keys performed Love Looks Better with her face completely covered by a gem-encrusted mesh mask.

Due to the ongoing coronavirus crisis across, this year's EMAs featured filmed performances from various locations around Europe - enabling musicians to stage more spectacular performances than they'd have managed in the usual arena setting.

British punk-pop star Yungblud strapped on angel wings and flew around London's historic Roundhouse venue, while singing his hits Cotton Candy and Strawberry Lipstick.

David Guetta and Raye played on a specially-constructed stage at Budapest's Széchenyi Bath - bathed in a waterfall of lights.

Their performance marked the fact that the ceremony was originally supposed to be held in Hungary before Covid-19 struck.

Sam Smith played their new song Diamonds in an empty theatre, against a dramatic backdrop of red light and lightning strikes.

The singer, who revealed they were non-binary last year , ended their performance with a stark message about LGBT rights.

Tags
MTV EMA BTS Lady Gaga Little Mix
