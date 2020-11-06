For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  06 Nov 2020 13:00 |  By RnMTeam

Raveena Mehta and Rishabh Kant swing around the block again with another unforgettable track - "I Want You!" featuring rapper A$AD

MUMBAI: After the amazing response of her last single ‘Jab Tu Hai Wahi’, with pioneer producer, Rishi Rich and her previous two singles Aaja Mere Naal with Rishabh Kant and Yaadein with Avitesh Shrivastav, Raveena brings her radiant and fresh vocals along with her powerful acting skills and personality in her upcoming song ‘I Want You’! Rishabh Kant who has previously worked with Raveena on their single ‘Aaja Mere Naal’, is the producer and composer for I Want You!. His voice is mesmerizing and matched with a phenomenal screen presence.

He is famously known as the producer of the track ‘Kehndi Haan Kehndi Na' by Sukriti Kakar and Prakriti Kakar and has also worked with MC Altaf on their track Karke Dikhaneka. Asad Shabbir, also known as A$AD is a rapper and music producer based out of Mumbai. He has been the music supervisor for I Want You!, Aaja Mere Naal, and Kehndi Haan Kehndi Na and has worked as the producer on Karke Dikhane Ka with MC Altaf. His tone and persona in this upcoming release are to watch out for.

In conversation with Raveena, she describes 'I Want You!' as bold and playful. "I hope that this song encapsulates the incredible energy that is the friendship and musically connects that Asad, Rish, and I share. We envision this song to be the music to fun memories and adventures shared amongst friends and loved ones" She added, “shooting I Want You! Was an incredible experience. Shot in Dubai, it gave us a chance to explore our identities as performers in a completely new environment.” This song was shot prior to the Covid 19 lockdown.

The video is glamorous and vibrant. For car lovers, this will certainly be a treat to watch. Alongside its comedic storyline, the video features high-end luxury and is a thrilling and fun watch. Keep an eye out for these artists and their new release, I Want You!

Tags
Raveena Mehta Rishabh Kant rapper
Related news
News | 02 Nov 2020

SRK turns 55: Rapper Big Deal releases 'Shahrukh Khan Flow'

MUMBAI: Rapper Big Deal says he was discriminated against for his looks as a child, and it was superstar Shah Rukh Khan and his journey to success that inspired him to overcome that difficult period.

read more
News | 24 Oct 2020

Raftaar denounces Covid misinformation with new single

MUMBAI: Rapper Raftaar has come out with a new single, Mask on, with an aim to combat the increasing spread of misinformation about Covid-19.

read more
News | 24 Oct 2020

Badshah suffers sunburn while holidaying in Maldives

MUMBAI: Rapper Badshah on Friday shared a picture of the sunburn he recent got on his face while vacationing in Maldives.

read more
News | 23 Oct 2020

Honey Singh: Luv Ranjan understands any song in just one go

MUMBAI: Rapper Yo Yo Honey Singh says filmmaker Luv Ranjan has a great understanding of music, and knows which song will work in a particular script.

read more
News | 19 Oct 2020

DIVINE's new track gets 2.3 million views in 24 hours

MUMBAI: Rapper DIVINE thanks fans for helping him garner 2.3 million views in 24 hours, for his new song with UK-based Jamaican dancehall and reggaeton music artiste Stylo G. The single, "Mirchi", also features music artistes Pinaki Rattan aka Phenom and MC Altaf.

read more

RnM Biz

News
NTIA raise concerns over escalation of illegal raves following the National lockdown announcement

MUMBAI: The Night-Time Industries Association warns that more illegal raves and parties will takeread more

News
BIG FM presents musical fundraiser with Sunidhi Chauhan

MUMBAI: BIG FM, one of India’s leading radio networks, known to present entertainment with a purread more

News
Spotify Q3 2020 results beat expectations, continues strong performance year to date

MUMBAI: Spotify CEO and founder, Daniel Ek, says: “Spotify's flywheel is accelerating faster witread more

News
Trending short video app Changa goes off Play Store temporarily, BITCS claims 'no prior information from Google'

MUMBAI: Gurugram-based tech firm BITCS today announced that its trending short video app Changa iread more

News
METV unveils a one-stop OTT platform to cater to netizens in Australia and Across the Globe

MUMBAI: Binge watchers in Australia and South Asia have another reason to cheer with ME TV, an Inread more

top# 5 articles

1
Anand Bhaskar: 'AR Rahman and Amit Trivedi's music made me realise that if your melodies are strong, they'll fit beautifully in any genre'

MUMBAI: Singer Anand Bhaskar has always looked up to composers AR Rahman and Amit Trivedi who are known for seamlessly blending Indian tunes with...read more

2
Indian born Singapore based singer, songwriter Druv Kent comes up with online live concert during Covid..

MUMBAI: For their first live online full concert, Druv Kent & Band will perform from our “studio stage” at a surprise venue – withprofessional...read more

3
Ankur Tiwari visits his hometown Uttarakhand to explore undiscovered music with MTV Sound Trippin’

MUMBAI: The first episode of MTV Sound Trippin’ Season 3 kickstarted with a melodious journey to Goa’s fast fading Portuguese music form – Fado. The...read more

4
Rahul Jain's upcoming song, Tenu Meri Umar Lag Jaye in collaboration with Terrance Lewis to create magic

MUMBAI: Rahul Jain is definitely on fire this year. The singer has dropped music albums consistently one after the other and each one of them touched...read more

5
Arjun Kanungo proposes longtime girlfriend Carla Dennis

MUMBAI: Singer Arjun Kanungo has taken his fans by surprise with a new announcement. He got engaged to his longtime girlfriend Carla Dennis on a...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2020 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group