Raveena Mehta and Rishabh Kant swing around the block again with another unforgettable track - "I Want You!" featuring rapper A$AD

MUMBAI: After the amazing response of her last single ‘Jab Tu Hai Wahi’, with pioneer producer, Rishi Rich and her previous two singles Aaja Mere Naal with Rishabh Kant and Yaadein with Avitesh Shrivastav, Raveena brings her radiant and fresh vocals along with her powerful acting skills and personality in her upcoming song ‘I Want You’! Rishabh Kant who has previously worked with Raveena on their single ‘Aaja Mere Naal’, is the producer and composer for I Want You!. His voice is mesmerizing and matched with a phenomenal screen presence.

He is famously known as the producer of the track ‘Kehndi Haan Kehndi Na' by Sukriti Kakar and Prakriti Kakar and has also worked with MC Altaf on their track Karke Dikhaneka. Asad Shabbir, also known as A$AD is a rapper and music producer based out of Mumbai. He has been the music supervisor for I Want You!, Aaja Mere Naal, and Kehndi Haan Kehndi Na and has worked as the producer on Karke Dikhane Ka with MC Altaf. His tone and persona in this upcoming release are to watch out for.

In conversation with Raveena, she describes 'I Want You!' as bold and playful. "I hope that this song encapsulates the incredible energy that is the friendship and musically connects that Asad, Rish, and I share. We envision this song to be the music to fun memories and adventures shared amongst friends and loved ones" She added, “shooting I Want You! Was an incredible experience. Shot in Dubai, it gave us a chance to explore our identities as performers in a completely new environment.” This song was shot prior to the Covid 19 lockdown.

The video is glamorous and vibrant. For car lovers, this will certainly be a treat to watch. Alongside its comedic storyline, the video features high-end luxury and is a thrilling and fun watch. Keep an eye out for these artists and their new release, I Want You!