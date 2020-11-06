Rahul Jain's upcoming song, Tenu Meri Umar Lag Jaye in collaboration with Terrance Lewis to create magic

MUMBAI: Rahul Jain is definitely on fire this year. The singer has dropped music albums consistently one after the other and each one of them touched our heart in their own unique way. And now he is coming up with another musical, Tenu Meri Umar Lag Jaye, feat Terrance Lewis. Guess this song will be breaking some serious records as the two experts from the music and the dance world will be coming together amuse us all.
The poster obviously seems promising and quite intense with Terrance's close up and silhouette of a little girl. Rahul Jain has always created magic with his amazing collaboration and mind-blowing compositions. And we are sure, this one is going to be no less.
Rahul Jain has got us all hooked with his unique concepts in all of his songs be it, Meri Maa, Pepsee Song, Awaazein or his latest one Pass Aao Na. With the pace in which Rahul is winning audiences heart and conquering the music world, we believe he will soon become the face of Bollywood's with his melodious songs also. Till then we are all set to enjoy his upcoming song. Let's see how will he allure us this time!
