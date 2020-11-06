Neha Kakkar shares glimpses of first Karwa Chauth with husband Rohanpreet

MUMBAI: Singer Neha Kakkar on Thursday shared photographs from her first Karwa Chauth after she married singer Rohanpreet Singh. Neha posted the pictures on her verified Instagram account.
"My first Karwa Chauth with hubby Rohanpreet Singh," Neha captioned the photos using the hashtag #NehuPreet.
In the photos, Neha sports a red salwar suit with a pair of golden jhumkas. The newly-wed singer completes the look by letting her hair loose and with a bindi and minimal makeup.
Neha opted for a simple yet elegant style statement while Rohanpreet chose a white Kurta pajama for the occasion.
Neha also shared a photograph with her parents and wrote: "Thank you mamma papa for everything."
Neha tied the knot with Rohanpreet in October, following which she added Mrs Singh to her name on her Instagram account. The couple also released a song titled "Nehu Da Vyah" to celebrate their wedding.
(Source: IANS)
