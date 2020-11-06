For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
Neeti Mohan and Ruthvik Reddy roped in for Arun Shankar's next single

MUMBAI: Here's a good musical news!

National Award winner Arun Shankar who has collaborated with Grammy winner Ricky Kej for his next ambitious single from his music album has roped in Neeti Mohan to sing in collaboration with Arun who's a talented actor,director and rapper, too.

When contacted Arun, he said, "This track was always meant to be a duet and I was anxiously looking forward to working with Neeti. She has a very alluring voice and her previous songs from films like Padmaavat (Naino wale ne), Jab tak hai jaan (Jiya re) made me sure that she would be singing in this track along with me. With a superbly-talentd singer like her, Neeti's voice would certainly uplift the significance,beauty and grace of this soulful hip hop single." And happily so as Neeti just recorded the song in the studio. The result was, to say the least, sheer magic!

Speaking about the collaboration Neeti says, ‘Music has the ability to heal and through this song we have all collaborated to reach people’s hearts and give them hope. It’s a pleasure to work with Arun Shankar and Ricky Kej. Looking forward to reaching out to more and more people with our song’.

Arun has signed Ruthvik Reddy to feature in the track as the lead actor. Arun said, "We are launching some new talents and Ruthvik being a signed artist with my company Arun Shankar Productions LLP was obviously our first choice to be featured in the album as well. He is a fabulous actor and the audience would get to see this in my coming projects."

The song is set to be shot by November first week and would be released by a leading music label by the later half of November.

With three dynamic artistes involved in this upcoming musical project of Arun, the album is set to be a milestone in Indian music quadrangle.

Neeti Mohan Ruthvik Reddy music
