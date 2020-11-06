'Hamilton' star Leslie Odin, JR. debuts brand- new holiday album

MUMBAI: Today, Grammy and Tony Award-winning vocalist, songwriter, author and actor Leslie Odom, Jr. drops his brand-new holiday album, The Christmas Album, via S-Curve Records/BMG – listen HERE. The 10-track album features a collection of beloved traditional favorites together with newly penned, original tracks "Snow" and "Heaven & Earth" that are sure to become instant holiday classics for years to come.

On The Christmas Album, Leslie reimagines timeless holiday hits including "Last Christmas," "O Holy Night," "It's Beginning To Look A Lot Like Christmas" and more. Coinciding with the album announce, Leslie celebrated Christmas early with the release of "Winter Song" featuring Tony, Emmy, and Grammy Award-winner Cynthia Erivo, which showcases both artists' unparalleled talent. The album also features Leslie's version of the Christmas classic, "Little Drummer Boy," performed with the Mzansi Youth Choir, who offer a beautiful, youthful sound, providing a unique blend of energy, spirit, and devotion to South African music.

Broadway star, singer, actress, and Leslie's wife, Nicolette Robinson, joins him on a traditional Chanukah song, "Ma'oz Tzur," which pays homage to their own diverse, extended family coming together around the holiday season. By including a few non-Christmas songs on the album, Leslie's goal was to spread the message of inclusion, stressing how important it is to respect and celebrate our differences, now more than ever.

Of the album, Leslie shares, "Man lemme tell you...we sang our hearts on this album. We needed to. I believe you'll hear it and feel it when you listen." The Christmas Album marks Leslie's second holiday album following Simply Christmas, which he re-released in winter 2017 as a deluxe edition in winter with new arrangements and new songs. The holiday album hit #1 on iTunes and Billboard Jazz Charts.

The Christmas Album follows Mr., Leslie's third album and first of all-original material, released in November 2019. Most recently, he teamed up with nine-time Grammy-nominated and multi-platinum artist Sia to debut a re-recorded, new version of standout track "Cold" – listen here.

LISTEN TO `THE CHRISTMAS ALBUM' HERE

Leslie Odom, Jr. – The Christmas Album TRACKLISTING

1. Snow

2. Last Christmas

3. Little Drummer Boy (feat. Mzansi Youth Choir)

4. Winter Song (feat. Cynthia Erivo)

5. It's Beginning To Look A Lot Like Christmas

6. O Holy Night

7. Ma'oz Tzur (feat. Nicolette Robinson)

8. Mele Kalikimaka (feat. The Walls Group & Michea Walls)

9. Auld Lang Syne

10. Heaven & Earth