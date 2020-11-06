EMA 2020: Watch The Biggest Celebration Of Music, Live And Exclusive On Voot Select

MUMBAI: The year 2020 will go down in history as the most unexpected and unpredictable, yet music has been the one constant for everyone around the world. From homemade quarantine music to virtual livestream performances to the amazing videos that made fans swoon even in these challenging times, the 2020 Europe Music Awards will be a celebration of music as well as the unbeatable human spirit. Prepare for a night of jaw-dropping performances from the hottest artists while celebrating the power of music in 2020 on Monday November 9, streaming Live on Voot Select at 1:30 am, and airing on Vh1 India at 9am.

The competition is unreal at this year's show, with Billie Eilish, Dua Lipa, Lady Gaga, Ariana Grande, The Weekend, DJ Khaled and others, contending for the top prizes across categories. Lady Gaga leads the nominations with nods in a whopping 7 categories, followed closely by Justin Bieber and BTS, each with 5 nominations. While the competition is at its fiercest best, the awards will go to the artists who get the most votes and it's up to the fans to vote for their favorites.

Bringing one of the most-awaited music awards to Indian viewers, Ferzad Palia, Head – Voot Select, Youth, Music and English Entertainment, Viacom18, said, “Over the years, we’ve noticed a considerable growth in the viewership of EMAs and other awards as the fanbase of international artists has been growing exponentially in India. The ‘Best India Act’ category is extremely close too, and I am certain fan-armies of the nominated artists are just as excited to see their favorites clinch the coveted award on the international stage. Decided by fan-votes, the EMAs are arguably the most anticipated and popular international music awards. And we wanted to showcase the awards to our audience In India as it happens across London and Budapest, by streaming it Live on Voot Select and also airing it for our television viewers on Vh1 India.”

Here’s why the 2020 EMA is a night you just cannot miss;

· Taking place across the majestic cities of Budapest and London, this year’s awards will be hosted by British girl pop band Little Mix

· With three wins at last year’s EMA, BTS expects to swoop the award for ‘Best Song’ with their record-breaking single – Dynamite

· New additions to this year's category lineup include three new awards – ‘Best Latin’, ‘Video for Good’ & ‘Best Virtual Live’

· 2020 EMA performer list includes the biggest of the biggest names such – Alicia Keys, DaBaby, Karol G, Tate McRae, Jack Harlow, Zara Larsson, and more

· Also performing for the first-time at the EMA are Sam Smith, Maluma, Doja Cat & YUNGBLUD

· Madison Beer, Brazilian superstar Anitta, supermodel Winnie Harlow, WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and former MTV EMA hosts Bebe Rexha and Rita Ora will all make special appearances as well.

· And that's not all. Hungarian supermodel Barbara Palvin will also be on the ground in Budapest as a special correspondent, giving fans an exclusive tour of Hungary's must-see landmarks and sights.

· But the biggest party gets even bigger as David Guetta performs on a stage built in the pool of the Széchenyi Bath, one of the largest spa baths in Europe.

· Drawing a win for the fans, the ‘EMA Biggest Fans’ category let the fans decide which artist from amongst Ariana Grande, BLACKPINK, BTS, Justin Bieber, Lady Gaga and Taylor Swift has the biggest and most creative group of devotees

Get ready for an awesome musical night of awards, performances and magic, all the way from London and Budapest, streaming Live on Voot Select on Monday at 12:30am and airing on Vh1 India at 8am exclusively