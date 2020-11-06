DUBOSS pays homage to following your dreams on his new track 'Losing My Religion'

MUMBAI: After more than 5 million streams on his debut single ‘Voyage, Voyage’ with Imanbek, DUBOSS is back with another slammer in the form of ‘Losing My Religion’. The vocals from the like-named ‘90s hit by R.E.M. are giving a whole new meaning to this brand-new masterpiece.

DUBOSS: “This year is being very tough for everyone and I feel many people have been considering giving up their dreams or passions. Many DJs and producers, together with many people from the entertainment industry, have seen their careers deeply affected. I felt I could express these emotions through this song.“

This story DUBOSS wants to tell has been executed flawlessly on this future classic. The compelling build-up takes you on a journey to progressive house and breakbeat influences. When we get to the drop, sitting still is simply impossible.

With this second release, DUBOSS reveals how he masters the contemporary sound perfectly. Get ready as he’s just started to showcase to us all he’s capable of.

DUBOSS - ‘Losing My Religion’ is out now on Sony Music.