News |  06 Nov 2020 12:28 |  By RnMTeam

Dixie D'Amelio reacts to Ariana Grande slamming TikTok stars for partying amid pandemic

MUMBAI: Dixie D'Amelio isn't afraid to speak her mind. In a Nov. 1 clip, Pap Galore caught up with the TikTok influencer to get her thoughts on Ariana Grande's recent criticism of TikTokers flocking to the Saddle Ranch in Los Angeles during the coronavirus pandemic.

"I don't really know what to think," replied the "Naughty List" singer from behind her face mask. "I mean, she's right. She's right yeah. She's a queen. I love her." Now embarking on her own singing career, Dixie, 19, said she would love to collaborate with the "7 rings" singer.
During an Oct. 30 virtual interview on the Zach Sang Show, Ariana called out famous TikTokers asking, "Couldn't we have stayed at home just a few more weeks, like all the other countries that are fine and better than we are?"
"Did we all need to go to f--king Saddle Ranch that badly that we couldn't wait for the deathly pandemic to pass?" the Grammy winner asked. "Did we all need to put on our cowgirl boots and ride a mechanical bull that bad? We all needed that Instagram post that badly?

The 27-year-old also talked about her latest album, Positions, which she worked on while quarantining with her new boyfriend, real estate mogul Dalton Gomez.
"I was very excited to focus on narrative and making fun bops for a little while and I missed really singing more," Ariana shared. "I wanted to sing a little more on this one and it felt nice to be creating from a more healed place, which is nice."

She continued, "I know a lot of people love love love ‘thank u, next.' And I'm happy to not be in that kind of pain anymore and to be in a new chapter. So it felt really nice—I think the goal was to create something that felt more vocal and more healed as a reflection of kind of where I am now."

