For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  06 Nov 2020 17:24 |  By RnMTeam

Chart-topping regular Robin Schulz remixes David Guetta and Sia's 'Let's Love'

MUMBAI: Following on from a stunning remix by Dutch genius CESQEAUX and a hugely popular Future Rave rework, David Guetta and Sia's ‘Let's Love' gets a vibey house treatment courtesy of the legendary Robin Schulz. Known for his chart-topping remixes, the German DJ and producer excels with his newest gem.

Opening with a calm beat which soon makes way for Sia's voice, the track builds up to a suppressed beat. Symphonic melodies kick in and soon transform into plucked strings and spiraling synths, which add a true 80's feel to the track. When the chorus hits, crushing and throbbing kicks add elated swirls to Sia's poignant vocals which echo blissfully into the abyss. With the arp filtering into clarity, setting pulses racing and spines tingling, Schulz's remix of ‘Let's Love' is set to be yet another of one his masterpieces.  ‘Let's Love' hit #1 on the iTunes Global Chart, #2 on the USA Dance Radio Chart, #2 on the European Radio Chart, #6 on the Shazam Global Chart and has picked up over 60 million video plays and streams to date.

Tags
Robin Schulz David Guetta Sia Let’s Love Chart-topping
Related news
News | 30 Oct 2020

Dutch genius CESQEAUX remixes David Guetta & Sia's 'Let's Love'

MUMBAI: David Guetta and Sia's latest epic collaboration ‘Let's Love' goes from strength to strength around the world, continuing to soar across radio, TV and live streams as well as the streaming charts.

read more
News | 29 Oct 2020

"2020 MTV EMAs" announce superstar DJ/producer David Guetta to perform from Hungary

MUMBAI: The “2020 MTV EMAs” will spotlight Hungary for the first-time in the history of the global music celebration, scheduled to air on MTV in more than 180 countries on Sunday, November 8th.

read more
News | 20 Oct 2020

Timbaland, David Guetta and Martin Garrix to speak at ADE Online

MUMBAI: Amsterdam Dance Event and Beatclub are delighted to reveal that a special session of “The Evolution of Our Sounds” will be the closing event of ADE Pro. Broadcast at 9pm CET on Friday, October 23rd, through the ADE Online platform, the event is free-to-air, and open to everyone.

read more
News | 16 Oct 2020

Demi Lovato wins the heart of the audience with powerpack performance!

MUMBAI: Newly single Demi Lovato knows how to make a comeback. The singer took the stage at the 2020 Billboard Music Awards on Wednesday, Oct. 14, to give the world premiere performance of her song "Commander in Chief."

read more
News | 02 Oct 2020

David Guetta & Sia reveal beautiful video for new smash single 'Let's Love'

MUMBAI: Music lovers the world over were overjoyed to hear the release of David Guetta & Sia’s new collaboration on Warner Music, ‘Let’s Love’, which has passed over 20 million streams in just over two weeks, charting at #16 on the Shazam Global chart, trending at #15 at European radio, and p

read more

RnM Biz

News
NTIA raise concerns over escalation of illegal raves following the National lockdown announcement

MUMBAI: The Night-Time Industries Association warns that more illegal raves and parties will takeread more

News
BIG FM presents musical fundraiser with Sunidhi Chauhan

MUMBAI: BIG FM, one of India’s leading radio networks, known to present entertainment with a purread more

News
Spotify Q3 2020 results beat expectations, continues strong performance year to date

MUMBAI: Spotify CEO and founder, Daniel Ek, says: “Spotify's flywheel is accelerating faster witread more

News
Trending short video app Changa goes off Play Store temporarily, BITCS claims 'no prior information from Google'

MUMBAI: Gurugram-based tech firm BITCS today announced that its trending short video app Changa iread more

News
METV unveils a one-stop OTT platform to cater to netizens in Australia and Across the Globe

MUMBAI: Binge watchers in Australia and South Asia have another reason to cheer with ME TV, an Inread more

top# 5 articles

1
Bollywood singer Devyani Bendre is back in the news about her latest songs

MUMBAI: Devyani Bendre is a celebrated vocalist, music composer and a stage performer artist of Indian Film and Music industry. She is the founder...read more

2
Bebe Rexha slams Paparazzi’s photo that showed different from what reality meant!

MUMBAI: Most Americans were on pins and needles in anticipation of the election on Tuesday. But Bebe Rexha didn't seem to have a care in the world....read more

3
'Hamilton' star Leslie Odin, JR. debuts brand- new holiday album

MUMBAI: Today, Grammy and Tony Award-winning vocalist, songwriter, author and actor Leslie Odom, Jr. drops his brand-new holiday album, The Christmas...read more

4
24kGoldn's "Mood" Remix f/ Justin Bieber, J Balvin, and Iann Dior is out!

MUMBAI: Following the immense success of his song "Mood," 24kGoldn looks to make the track even more popular by linking up with Justin Bieber and J...read more

5
Indian born Singapore based singer, songwriter Druv Kent comes up with online live concert during Covid..

MUMBAI: For their first live online full concert, Druv Kent & Band will perform from our “studio stage” at a surprise venue – withprofessional...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2020 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group