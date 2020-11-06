Chart-topping regular Robin Schulz remixes David Guetta and Sia's 'Let's Love'

MUMBAI: Following on from a stunning remix by Dutch genius CESQEAUX and a hugely popular Future Rave rework, David Guetta and Sia's ‘Let's Love' gets a vibey house treatment courtesy of the legendary Robin Schulz. Known for his chart-topping remixes, the German DJ and producer excels with his newest gem.
Opening with a calm beat which soon makes way for Sia's voice, the track builds up to a suppressed beat. Symphonic melodies kick in and soon transform into plucked strings and spiraling synths, which add a true 80's feel to the track. When the chorus hits, crushing and throbbing kicks add elated swirls to Sia's poignant vocals which echo blissfully into the abyss. With the arp filtering into clarity, setting pulses racing and spines tingling, Schulz's remix of ‘Let's Love' is set to be yet another of one his masterpieces. ‘Let's Love' hit #1 on the iTunes Global Chart, #2 on the USA Dance Radio Chart, #2 on the European Radio Chart, #6 on the Shazam Global Chart and has picked up over 60 million video plays and streams to date.
