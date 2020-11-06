Bollywood singer Devyani Bendre is back in the news about her latest songs

MUMBAI: Devyani Bendre is a celebrated vocalist, music composer and a stage performer artist of Indian Film and Music industry. She is the founder of Junoon musical group which performs in India as well as abroad. Devyani Bendre's singing talent has reached the seven seas as she has given stage performances in several countries such as the USA, Israel, Dubai & South Africa. She is a self - made Mumbai girl who studied and learnt classical singing and established herself with a glorious career with no family background in music industry.

It was in her high school days, when the then principal of SL & SS Girls High School Charni Road, Mumbai, where Devyani was studying in the 8th standard, discovered singing talent of young Devyani. He informed her parents to encourage her in singing. Who knew that one day her singing talent would become her passion and made her celebrity artist with a successful career. In the beginning, Devyani Bendre's parents were quite reluctant about making singing education available to their daughter due to social pressure. But things got normal soon and she could take formal classical singing education from music maestros such Wamanrao Sadolikar & his daughter Shruti Sadolikar. She got an opportunity to learn from famous Indian vocalists such as Firoz Dastur and Bhavdeep Jaipurwale. Devyani Bendre started playback singing for Marathi films when she was in 8th standard. She has sung for Marathi films such as Doctor, Doctor and Amitabh Bachhan starrer first Marathi film Karayca te Dankyat.

Devyani Bendre is a B.Com graduate with ICWAI. She completed her degree from Bhavan's College, Chowpatty Mumbai. With her singing talent, Devyani had won all intercollegiate singing competitions in her college days. Her home became a house of trophies and achievement certificates. This achievement built her confidence and she decided to become a singer. Her father introduced her to Anil Mohile, a legendary music composer and close aide of world famous vocalist Bharatratna Lata Mangeshkar. Anil Mohile guided Devyani Bendre and this helped her to become a professional playback singer. Her singing talent gave her opportunities to sing and perform along with legendary artists such as Udit Narayan, Sunidhi Chauhan, Nitin Mukesh, Javed Ali and Usha Mangeshkar.

With famous artist Nitin Mukesh, Devyani performed as a lead singer and had travelled across India and the world and had performed for five years continuously. Devyani Bendre gave her first live stage performance at Albert Hall in New Jersey, USA. This experience and enthusiastic support from the audience helped her in shaping her career. Devyani Bendre has worked and sung for well - known music companies such as Venus music (Moraya Shri Gajanan) and T Series (Teri Deewani). Devyani Bendre is a global artist who could sing in Indian languages such as Kashmiri, Telugu, Bengali, Hindi and Marathi besides Hebrew and African languages. Those were the early days of globalised Indian music industry. Music talent hunt shows like Sa Re Ga Ma and Indian Idol were yet to be started. Devyani Bendre's struggle and hard work generated success and established a strong career in singing and performing. She has achieved her success on her own. Devyani Bendre is a self made woman artist of Indian music industry who is known for her dedication and passion for singing. Devyani Bendre's social media platforms are buzzing with latest updates from her and singing performances videos. You can reach her at her Facebook profile: https://www.facebook.com/DevyaniBendre