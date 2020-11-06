Bebe Rexha slams Paparazzi’s photo that showed different from what reality meant!

MUMBAI: Most Americans were on pins and needles in anticipation of the election on Tuesday.

But Bebe Rexha didn't seem to have a care in the world.

The 31-year-old singer enjoyed a day of fun in the sun with her hunky boyfriend Keyan Safyari at the beach during their vacation in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.

Bebe showcased her stunning figure in a black Versace Greca strap one-piece swimsuit while making a splash on the southern tip of Mexico’s Baja California peninsula.

She accessorized with a black Los Angeles Kings dad cap with matching shades along with multiple gold chain necklaces including two with medium sized pendants.

The singer shared on her Instagram story about her disfigured body edited but the paparazzi during the holiday in Mexico.

“I went to Mexico with my boyfriend and paparazzi posted some picture of me and I wanted to show you what I really look like. Yes! I got thighs, I got ass but here’s what I f***ing look like in my bathing suit”.

She called her assistant Charlotte to film her so that people can clearly see what she looks like without her filming herself. “Here’s my body no filter, I got ass, I got thighs but not those nasty ass pictures they post of you”

She continued, “it’s just really hard because I find it hard to love myself sometimes and like when you see yourself looking like shit, yes I got stretched marks let me show you. I got cellulite all of the above but I don’t do surgery, I’ve never touched my body. Never done any of those stuffs, I’m trying to be healthy and respect what God gave me and I like to eat and I also take medicine that makes me really hard to lose weight”.