News |  06 Nov 2020 13:46 |  By RnMTeam

Arjun Kanugo revealed “‘Waada Hai’ is about my story with Carla Dennis”

MUMBAI: Arjun Kanugo opened up about the story line of new song ‘Waada Hai’ is about the story with fiancé Carla Dennis.

He wrote in his Instagram story, “It’s true- “Waada Hai” is about my story with Carla Dennis. The video is about us. I’ve always been apprehensive about marriage, but if there’s one person in the world I want marry, it’s her.

In another story he wrote, “My cousins Dhruv Kanungo, wrote the script of the music video after I told him that I’m going to purpose. I thought it was perfect”.

The music video of Arjun Kanugo’s latest composition Waada Hai, featuring Shehnaaz Gill, is out. The music video has been beautifully shot, and will leave you feeling mushy with all the romance. However, Gill’s fans would definitely miss hearing her sing, as she only gets to showcase her acting chops in the video.

Written by Manoj Muntashir and directed by Keyur Bipinchandra Shah, Waada Hai presents the current generation’s take on love and marriage. The video opens with Arjun confessing that he might be in love with Shehnaaz. However, he is not ready to get married. Heartbroken by his decision, she decides to leave their love nest. The entire music video then focuses on the couple reminiscing their happy moments, and how they realise that they are meant to be together. The heartfelt lyrics is bound to make Waada Hai the ‘go-to song’ for the lovestruck and broken hearts.

