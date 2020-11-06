For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
News |  06 Nov 2020 13:02 |  By RnMTeam

Ankur Tiwari visits his hometown Uttarakhand to explore undiscovered music with MTV Sound Trippin’

MUMBAI: The first episode of MTV Sound Trippin’ Season 3 kickstarted with a melodious journey to Goa’s fast fading Portuguese music form – Fado. The host and ace musician Ankur Tewari along with Nikhil D’Souza and Sonia Shirsat created a masterpiece with a feeling of Saudade. From the vibrant landscapes of Goa, Ankur travels to his roots, the picturesque hills of Dehradun and reminisces his good old days. The Uttarakhand special episode will capture the essence of belonging, told through music.

Ankur has been visiting Uttarakhand right since childhood but, wandering the lanes of Landor, Mussoorie and Rishikesh this time, was a different experience for him altogether; almost like a time travel. On this journey, he discovers the sound of chirping of birds, cow bells and the crunching of leaves and with these sounds, he creates a magical song around the theme – Roots. He will be seen interacting with a flute player, Sunil Dhyani, who will beautifully play the Kumaoni folk tune – Bedu Pako Baaro Maasa. In search of an instrument which would resonate with the sound of river, he comes across Sumit Kutani, who plays a unique instrument called – Handpan. He is the only one in the country to play the Handpan so well. Ankur will be seen working wonders with his lyrics and soothing vocals along with the popular folk song Bedu Pako, melodious sound of the flute and meditative vibe of the Handpan. This one is sure to take you through an enriching and a magical musical journey.

Tune in to MTV Sound Trippin’ this Friday to hear the unmissable, undiscovered music straight from Uttarakhand, at 7PM only on MTV.

