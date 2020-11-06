For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
News |  06 Nov 2020 16:11

24kGoldn's "Mood" Remix f/ Justin Bieber, J Balvin, and Iann Dior is out!

MUMBAI: Following the immense success of his song "Mood," 24kGoldn looks to make the track even more popular by linking up with Justin Bieber and J Balvin for the official remix.

Maintaining bright, vibrant vibes even as we enter the cooler months, Bieber and Balvin act as perfect additions to the already upbeat track from the young upstart rapper. While Justin adds another layer of pop to the song, J Balvin supplies his own unique sound to the final verse as well to make listeners feel like the summer is still here.

The original version of "Mood,"which also features Iann Dior, has been 24kGoldn's biggest song to date. While talking with Complex, his manager Stretch talked about how his team knew that it was a perfect summer song, and so they tried to utilize all platforms at their disposal in order for it to reach the masses the way it needed to.

“It’s summer, and everybody wanted something that kind of made them feel better,” he points out. “I personally think it was the timing because everything kind of happened at the exact same time. Radio happened, and then the playlisting happened instantly. Reactions from the fans happened instantly.”

"Mood" is currently the most streamed song in the world right now on Spotify, and one of the reasons is because of how it exploded on radio, and especially Tiktok, over quarantine. 24kGoldn is also prepping to release his upcoming debut album, El Dorado, which has yet to receive a release date.

In the meantime, check out 24kGoldn's "Mood" remix featuring Justin Bieber, J Balvin, and Iann Dior down below or check out the song's lyrics video up top via YouTube.

