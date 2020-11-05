Watch Shehnaaz Gill and Arjun Kanungo's lovable chemistry in his latest song 'Waada Hai' on VYRL Originals

MUMBAI: Arjun Kanungo, the multi-talented artist brings to you his latest romantic ballad ‘Waada Hai’ with VYRL Originals. This love song is soulfully sung and composed by Arjun himself, with poignant lyrics penned by Manoj Muntashir. The video of Waada Hai features Arjun Kanungo alongside India’s most loved actress Shehnaaz Gill.

Directed by Keyur Bipinchandra Shah, the video beautifully elevates the emotions of love and estrangement. Through their cute chemistry, Shehnaaz Gill and Arjun Kanungo narrate the story of many relationships of today’s generation, where marriage can be the hardest decision of them all and even though there are difficulties which exist, love always finds a way around.

Waada Hai is undoubtedly a soothing song with a pleasurable watch which has its adorable moments and some sweet pain, Arjun brings back his quintessential music which has always been loved and remembered for long.

Sharing his thoughts on his latest release, Arjun Kanungo said, “Waada hai” is a romantic ballad, about two soul mates who are, in essence, made for each other. Shehnaaz was fun to work with! My collaboration with her started with one of her fans requesting me to collaborate with her on Twitter, so it’s amazing that we made it happen.

My long standing relationship with VYRL Original gets stronger with every song and I really share a super bond with the guys from the team and it shows in our work! I can really see this being one of the biggest songs of my career, if everything goes well, so we’re really hopeful about this one.

Excited on the release of ‘Waada Hain’ Shehnaaz Gill said, “Waada Hai is a beautiful love song by Arjun Kanungo and I had a lot of fun working with him on it. Everyone at VYRL Originals have been very supportive and I am super excited on the release of this song. Arjun has created magic with his composition and voice and I am so sure my fans and audience will love it. Can’t wait to see everyone’s response on Waada Hai, if you have not seen it yet go check it out NOW”

Commenting on the release, Vinit Thakkar, Chief Operating Officer, Universal Music India & South Asia, said, “Arjun is a multi-talented artist & is one of the most formidable & recognizable pop stars in India. With numerous hits like Aaya Na Tu, Tu Na Mera, Woh Baarishein and Fursat Hai Aaj Bhi to his credit, he is all set to delight his fans yet again with ‘Waada Hai’. Arjun & Shenaaz have created magic on the screen and the reactions from fans has been fantastic so far! I am confident that this will be Arjun’s biggest hit till date.”