For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  05 Nov 2020 11:44 |  By RnMTeam

Watch Shehnaaz Gill and Arjun Kanungo's lovable chemistry in his latest song 'Waada Hai' on VYRL Originals

MUMBAI: Arjun Kanungo, the multi-talented artist brings to you his latest romantic ballad ‘Waada Hai’ with VYRL Originals. This love song is soulfully sung and composed by Arjun himself, with poignant lyrics penned by Manoj Muntashir. The video of Waada Hai features Arjun Kanungo alongside India’s most loved actress Shehnaaz Gill.

Directed by Keyur Bipinchandra Shah, the video beautifully elevates the emotions of love and estrangement. Through their cute chemistry, Shehnaaz Gill and Arjun Kanungo narrate the story of many relationships of today’s generation, where marriage can be the hardest decision of them all and even though there are difficulties which exist, love always finds a way around.

Waada Hai is undoubtedly a soothing song with a pleasurable watch which has its adorable moments and some sweet pain, Arjun brings back his quintessential music which has always been loved and remembered for long.

Sharing his thoughts on his latest release, Arjun Kanungo said, “Waada hai” is a romantic ballad, about two soul mates who are, in essence, made for each other. Shehnaaz was fun to work with! My collaboration with her started with one of her fans requesting me to collaborate with her on Twitter, so it’s amazing that we made it happen.

My long standing relationship with VYRL Original gets stronger with every song and I really share a super bond with the guys from the team and it shows in our work! I can really see this being one of the biggest songs of my career, if everything goes well, so we’re really hopeful about this one.

Excited on the release of ‘Waada Hain’ Shehnaaz Gill said, “Waada Hai is a beautiful love song by Arjun Kanungo and I had a lot of fun working with him on it. Everyone at VYRL Originals have been very supportive and I am super excited on the release of this song. Arjun has created magic with his composition and voice and I am so sure my fans and audience will love it. Can’t wait to see everyone’s response on Waada Hai, if you have not seen it yet go check it out NOW”

Commenting on the release, Vinit Thakkar, Chief Operating Officer, Universal Music India & South Asia, said, “Arjun is a multi-talented artist & is one of the most formidable & recognizable pop stars in India. With numerous hits like Aaya Na Tu, Tu Na Mera, Woh Baarishein and Fursat Hai Aaj Bhi to his credit, he is all set to delight his fans yet again with ‘Waada Hai’. Arjun & Shenaaz have created magic on the screen and the reactions from fans has been fantastic so far! I am confident that this will be Arjun’s biggest hit till date.”

Tags
Arjun Kanungao Shehnaaz Gill VYRL Original
Related news
News | 19 Oct 2020

Shehnaaz Gill to collaborate with Arjun Kanungo and model Carla Dennis

MUMBAI: Shehnaaz Gill has collaborated with singer Arjun Kanungo and South African model Carla Dennis for her upcoming music album.

read more
News | 23 Sep 2020

Shehnaaz Gill, Tony Kakkar's song ‘Kurta Pajama’ hits 100 million views

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 13 fame Shehnaaz Gill enjoys a massive fan following post her stint in the controversial reality show.

read more
News | 21 Sep 2020

Country's youngest choreographer and dance director Saurabh Prajapati's new project- 'Kandhe Ka Wo Til' crosses 16m Views on YouTube in a week!

MUMBAI: Presented by T-Series and choreographed by Saurabh Prajapati, the artistic contemporary dance to the romantic track 'Kandhe Ka Woh Til' crossed over 16m views on YouTube within a week of its release. 'Kandhe Ka Woh Til' features actors Salman Yusuf Khan and Zaara Yesmin.

read more
News | 15 Sep 2020

VYRL Originals presents Naresh Sharma's 'Humko Tum Mil Gaye' - A Tale of Gratitude

MUMBAI: The legendary music composer, Naresh Sharma, creates a love ballad ‘Humko Tum Mil Gaye’ with VYRL Originals which is themed on one of the most powerful emotions that is seldom expressed, Gratitude.

read more
News | 12 Aug 2020

Stebin Ben has high expectations for his romantic monsoon song 'Baarish'

MUMBAI: Singer-performer Stebin Ben has released his first beautiful romantic monsoon song of 2020 “Baarish” sharing the mic for the first time with versatile singer Payal Dev under VYRL Original.

read more

RnM Biz

News
NTIA raise concerns over escalation of illegal raves following the National lockdown announcement

MUMBAI: The Night-Time Industries Association warns that more illegal raves and parties will takeread more

News
BIG FM presents musical fundraiser with Sunidhi Chauhan

MUMBAI: BIG FM, one of India’s leading radio networks, known to present entertainment with a purread more

News
Spotify Q3 2020 results beat expectations, continues strong performance year to date

MUMBAI: Spotify CEO and founder, Daniel Ek, says: “Spotify's flywheel is accelerating faster witread more

News
Trending short video app Changa goes off Play Store temporarily, BITCS claims 'no prior information from Google'

MUMBAI: Gurugram-based tech firm BITCS today announced that its trending short video app Changa iread more

News
METV unveils a one-stop OTT platform to cater to netizens in Australia and Across the Globe

MUMBAI: Binge watchers in Australia and South Asia have another reason to cheer with ME TV, an Inread more

top# 5 articles

1
Ankur Tiwari visits his hometown Uttarakhand to explore undiscovered music with MTV Sound Trippin'

MUMBAI: The first episode of MTV Sound Trippin’ Season 3 kickstarted with a melodious journey to Goa’s fast fading Portuguese music form – Fado. The...read more

2
TikTok inks new licensing deal with Sony Music

MUMBAI: Chinese short-video making app TikTok has announced a new licensing agreement with Sony Music Entertainment (SME). As part of the deal whose...read more

3
Fitness freak RJ Anmol gives the much needed inspiration to stay healthy during these troubled times

MUMBAI: Few people know that RJ Anmol, who is currently hosting the show Jammin on Colors, is a fitness freak since childhood and that love for...read more

4
Arjun Kanungo proposes longtime girlfriend Carla Dennis

MUMBAI: Singer Arjun Kanungo has taken his fans by surprise with a new announcement. He got engaged to his longtime girlfriend Carla Dennis on a...read more

5
Tracy Lawrence announces 15th Annual Mission:Possible Turkey Fry and Free Benefit Concert with special guest performers on November 24th

MUMBAI: Country music legend and philanthropist, Tracy Lawrence, has announced the return of his wildly successful charity event, the 15th Annual...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2020 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group