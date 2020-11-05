Tracy Lawrence announces 15th Annual Mission:Possible Turkey Fry and Free Benefit Concert with special guest performers on November 24th

MUMBAI: Country music legend and philanthropist, Tracy Lawrence, has announced the return of his wildly successful charity event, the 15th Annual Mission:Possible Turkey Fry and Benefit Concert. Since the event's conception in 2006, it has helped to raise nearly one million dollars and prepared approximately 93,000 meals. This year, the two-part event will take place on November 24th in Nashville with the turkey fry kicking off the day in the parking lot of Nashville Rescue Mission.

Due to current health and safety guidelines, this year's concert portion will be a virtual livestream event from the Wildhorse Saloon in Nashville via streaming platform, Talk Shop Live. The star-studded benefit concert will feature Tracy with special guest performers, to be announced at a later date.

For the first time ever the Mission:Possible Benefit Concert livestream will be free to watch HERE with exclusive merchandise now available on the Talk Top Live platform where proceeds will go to feeding the homeless.

Proceeds from Mission:Possible Turkey Fry will go to the Nashville Rescue Mission as they continue their vital work within the homeless communities of Nashville, TN.

Continuing the spirit of giving this holiday season, Tracy will also be hosting an online auction that will run from November 17th – December 2nd, just in time for Giving Tuesday.

*All Mission:Possible events closely follow all COVID safety guidelines per Health Department protocol.