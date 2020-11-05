Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra celebrate 2nd Karva Chauth together

MUMBAI: Priyanka Chopra Jonas celebrated her second Karva Chauth with husband Nick Jonas. In 2019, the couple celebrated the festival which was their first post-wedding at a Jonas Brothers concert. This year, Priyanka and Nick rang in Karva Chauth at their plush home in Los Angeles. The Desi Girl posted the much-awaited photos from the celebrations on her Instagram page to the excitement of her fans. In the photo, PeeCee looked beautiful in a saree look.

Priyanka wore a plain red ruffled saree with a golden blouse which had spaghetti sleeves. She completed her look with a mangalsutra and indoor on her forehead. While Nick sported a blue sweater and brown corduroy pants.

Moreover, Priyanka was seen holding a puja thali and standing against the backdrop of a Lord Shiva idol.

He captioned the post stating, "Happy Karwa Chauth everyone. Blessed to have my beautiful wife home."

In 2019, Nick posted a Karva Chauth message for Priyanka by writing, "My wife is Indian. She is Hindu, and she is incredible in every way. She has taught me so much about her culture and religion. I love and admire her so much, and as you can see we have fun together. Happy Karva Chauth to everyone!"

The American singer-actor had also spoken about his relationship with her. Nick said, "So many things. I could go into all of it and get all mushy but, I think the thing that really connected both of us is our love for family and faith and the importance of being connected to those who are always going to be there for you. We found that in each other as well, which is a beautiful thing. I'm excited to start our life together."