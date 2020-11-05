Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra celebrate 2nd Karva Chauth together

MUMBAI: Priyanka Chopra Jonas celebrated her second Karva Chauth with husband Nick Jonas. In 2019, the couple celebrated the festival which was their first post-wedding at a Jonas Brothers concert. This year, Priyanka and Nick rang in Karva Chauth at their plush home in Los Angeles. The Desi Girl posted the much-awaited photos from the celebrations on her Instagram page to the excitement of her fans. In the photo, PeeCee looked beautiful in a saree look.
Priyanka wore a plain red ruffled saree with a golden blouse which had spaghetti sleeves. She completed her look with a mangalsutra and indoor on her forehead. While Nick sported a blue sweater and brown corduroy pants.
Moreover, Priyanka was seen holding a puja thali and standing against the backdrop of a Lord Shiva idol.
He captioned the post stating, "Happy Karwa Chauth everyone. Blessed to have my beautiful wife home."
In 2019, Nick posted a Karva Chauth message for Priyanka by writing, "My wife is Indian. She is Hindu, and she is incredible in every way. She has taught me so much about her culture and religion. I love and admire her so much, and as you can see we have fun together. Happy Karva Chauth to everyone!"
The American singer-actor had also spoken about his relationship with her. Nick said, "So many things. I could go into all of it and get all mushy but, I think the thing that really connected both of us is our love for family and faith and the importance of being connected to those who are always going to be there for you. We found that in each other as well, which is a beautiful thing. I'm excited to start our life together."
MUMBAI: The Night-Time Industries Association warns that more illegal raves and parties will takeread more
MUMBAI: BIG FM, one of India’s leading radio networks, known to present entertainment with a purread more
MUMBAI: Spotify CEO and founder, Daniel Ek, says: “Spotify's flywheel is accelerating faster witread more
MUMBAI: Gurugram-based tech firm BITCS today announced that its trending short video app Changa iread more
MUMBAI: Binge watchers in Australia and South Asia have another reason to cheer with ME TV, an Inread more
MUMBAI: For their first live online full concert, Druv Kent & Band will perform from our “studio stage” at a surprise venue – withprofessional...read more
MUMBAI: Singer Darshan Raval has unveiled a new song, Maa. Through the song, he has tried to convey gratitude to mothers all over the world. The song...read more
MUMBAI: Singer Arjun Kanungo has taken his fans by surprise with a new announcement. He got engaged to his longtime girlfriend Carla Dennis on a...read more
MUMBAI: Country music legend and philanthropist, Tracy Lawrence, has announced the return of his wildly successful charity event, the 15th Annual...read more
MUMBAI: Dua Lipa took to Instagram to tease her music video for “Fever.” The British singer collaborated with French songstress Angèle on the new...read more