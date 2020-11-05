Fitness freak RJ Anmol gives the much needed inspiration to stay healthy during these troubled times

MUMBAI: Few people know that RJ Anmol, who is currently hosting the show Jammin on Colors, is a fitness freak since childhood and that love for sports and exercise runs in the family. RJ Anmol's father has been a National level champion of 100 mts and he was the Captain of the Delhi Kabbadi team. His father was also a wrestler (Welterweight). When other kids used to watch cricket, RJ Anmol used to watch Kabaddi, Kushti, Boxing and other sports.
He said, "I know what you call ‘akhade ki mitti banana’. Workouts have been a part of my life from school. I always believed that it is important to stay fit, since I was in 9th or 10th class. Also due to my father's training, I had an holistic approach towards fitness."
He added, "Fitness is not just about gymming. It is also about eating the right food, running for stamina, sleep for recovery, all of this is equally important. It is about how if you toil and sweat, your body gets better. I love that dialogue from Dangal, 'Mitti se body banti hai'."
In addition, the talented and highly energetic RJ Anmol, has been fond of adventure sports, too. He has skydived in Switzerland and snorkelled in Koh Sa Mui. He said, "I loved adventure sports from childhood, too. But, to indulge in these sports you need physical and mental strength and that comes only with fitness. Moreover, my interest in fitness has helped me in my career and hosting too. It keeps me alert and on the move."
MUMBAI: The Night-Time Industries Association warns that more illegal raves and parties will takeread more
MUMBAI: BIG FM, one of India’s leading radio networks, known to present entertainment with a purread more
MUMBAI: Spotify CEO and founder, Daniel Ek, says: “Spotify's flywheel is accelerating faster witread more
MUMBAI: Gurugram-based tech firm BITCS today announced that its trending short video app Changa iread more
MUMBAI: Binge watchers in Australia and South Asia have another reason to cheer with ME TV, an Inread more
MUMBAI: Singer Arjun Kanungo has taken his fans by surprise with a new announcement. He got engaged to his longtime girlfriend Carla Dennis on a...read more
MUMBAI: Country music legend and philanthropist, Tracy Lawrence, has announced the return of his wildly successful charity event, the 15th Annual...read more
MUMBAI: Singer Anand Bhaskar unveiled his latest humorous song “Munna Bhaiya” Rap song from Mirzapur 2, a tribute to the rowdy and fearless Munna...read more
MUMBAI: The first episode of MTV Sound Trippin’ Season 3 kickstarted with a melodious journey to Goa’s fast fading Portuguese music form – Fado. The...read more
MUMBAI: Singer Darshan Raval has unveiled a new song, Maa. Through the song, he has tried to convey gratitude to mothers all over the world. The song...read more