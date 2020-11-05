Fitness freak RJ Anmol gives the much needed inspiration to stay healthy during these troubled times

MUMBAI: Few people know that RJ Anmol, who is currently hosting the show Jammin on Colors, is a fitness freak since childhood and that love for sports and exercise runs in the family. RJ Anmol's father has been a National level champion of 100 mts and he was the Captain of the Delhi Kabbadi team. His father was also a wrestler (Welterweight). When other kids used to watch cricket, RJ Anmol used to watch Kabaddi, Kushti, Boxing and other sports.

He said, "I know what you call ‘akhade ki mitti banana’. Workouts have been a part of my life from school. I always believed that it is important to stay fit, since I was in 9th or 10th class. Also due to my father's training, I had an holistic approach towards fitness."

He added, "Fitness is not just about gymming. It is also about eating the right food, running for stamina, sleep for recovery, all of this is equally important. It is about how if you toil and sweat, your body gets better. I love that dialogue from Dangal, 'Mitti se body banti hai'."

In addition, the talented and highly energetic RJ Anmol, has been fond of adventure sports, too. He has skydived in Switzerland and snorkelled in Koh Sa Mui. He said, "I loved adventure sports from childhood, too. But, to indulge in these sports you need physical and mental strength and that comes only with fitness. Moreover, my interest in fitness has helped me in my career and hosting too. It keeps me alert and on the move."