Dua Lipa teases new music cideo ‘Fever’ collab with Angèle

MUMBAI: Dua Lipa took to Instagram to tease her music video for “Fever.” The British singer collaborated with French songstress Angèle on the new single, and she used the social media platform to promote the upcoming release with a four-photo post.
In the second shot, the “Break My Heart” hitmaker stunned in a red leather jacket. The garment appeared unzipped from the bottom, and she paired it with light blue jeans. Lipa styled her wavy dark hair down with a middle part and looked very glamorous on set.
The Grammy Award winner was captured leaning against a tiled wall. She gazed over at the camera lens with her lips parted and rested her arms beside her.
In the third frame, Angèle was snapped wearing an oversized plaid jacket that featured a hood. She wore it as part of a look that featured black straps and pants of the same color. Angèle sported her long wavy blond hair down for the occasion.
The 24-year-old was photographed outdoors in the rain from behind with her jacket hanging off both her shoulders. She looked over to her right and showcased a hint of her profile.
In the fourth and final slide, Lipa shared a black-and-white pic of herself while seemingly getting filmed. The entertainer appeared in front of a camera and next to a man on set who had a face mask on.
Lipa revealed in her caption that the “Fever” video will be released on November 6.
