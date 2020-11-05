Arjun Kanungo proposes longtime girlfriend Carla Dennis

MUMBAI: Singer Arjun Kanungo has taken his fans by surprise with a new announcement. He got engaged to his longtime girlfriend Carla Dennis on a yatch!

The couple appears to have gone on a vacation away from India, which is where he popped the question, and she said yes!

Arjun announced the news with series of images of him with Carla. She was seen in a red dress with a white shirt over it. Arjun was seen in a grey shirt and black pants.

The photos consisted of both selfies and images of them together.

Kanungo announced the news writing, "I’ve wanted to ask her for so long. Couldn’t wait any longer, so I did! #Engaged!!!"

The engagement announcement comes a few days before Arjun Kanungo comes out with a song that he has crooned along with Shehnaaz Gill.

She became popular through 'Bigg Boss 13', especially after the host Salman Khan called her 'Punjab ki Katrina Kaif'.

Recently she shared a post on her Instagram captioned “The future Mrs Kanungo”