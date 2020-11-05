For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  05 Nov 2020 12:36 |  By RnMTeam

Ankur Tiwari visits his hometown Uttarakhand to explore undiscovered music with MTV Sound Trippin'

MUMBAI: The first episode of MTV Sound Trippin’ Season 3 kickstarted with a melodious journey to Goa’s fast fading Portuguese music form – Fado. The host and ace musician Ankur Tewari along with Nikhil D’Souza and Sonia Shirsat created a masterpiece with a feeling of Saudade. From the vibrant landscapes of Goa, Ankur travels to his roots, the picturesque hills of Dehradun and reminisces his good old days. The Uttarakhand special episode will capture the essence of belonging, told through music.

Ankur has been visiting Uttarakhand right since childhood but, wandering the lanes of Landor, Mussoorie and Rishikesh this time, was a different experience for him altogether; almost like a time travel. On this journey, he discovers the sound of chirping of birds, cow bells and the crunching of leaves and with these sounds, he creates a magical song around the theme – Roots. He will be seen interacting with a flute player, Sunil Dhyani, who will beautifully play the Kumaoni folk tune – Bedu Pako Baaro Maasa. In search of an instrument which would resonate with the sound of river, he comes across Sumit Kutani, who plays a unique instrument called – Handpan. He is the only one in the country to play the Handpan so well. Ankur will be seen working wonders with his lyrics and soothing vocals along with the popular folk song Bedu Pako, melodious sound of the flute and meditative vibe of the Handpan. This one is sure to take you through an enriching and a magical musical journey.

Tune in to MTV Sound Trippin’ this Friday to hear the unmissable, undiscovered music straight from Uttarakhand, at 7PM only on MTV.

Tags
Ankur Tewari Nikhil D’Souza music
Related news
News | 05 Nov 2020

Tracy Lawrence announces 15th Annual Mission:Possible Turkey Fry and Free Benefit Concert with special guest performers on November 24th

MUMBAI: Country music legend and philanthropist, Tracy Lawrence, has announced the return of his wildly successful charity event, the 15th Annual Mission:Possible Turkey Fry and Benefit Concert.

read more
News | 05 Nov 2020

Fitness freak RJ Anmol gives the much needed inspiration to stay healthy during these troubled times

MUMBAI: Few people know that RJ Anmol, who is currently hosting the show Jammin on Colors, is a fitness freak since childhood and that love for sports and exercise runs in the family.

read more
News | 04 Nov 2020

Anand Bhaskar: 'AR Rahman and Amit Trivedi's music made me realise that if your melodies are strong, they'll fit beautifully in any genre'

MUMBAI: Singer Anand Bhaskar has always looked up to composers AR Rahman and Amit Trivedi who are known for seamlessly blending Indian tunes with international sounds. He credits them for heavily influencing his style of music and for helping him nourish himself as a musical artist.

read more
News | 04 Nov 2020

Director Raaj Aashoo completes second film with actors Sanjay Mishra and Minissha Lamba

MUMBAI: While a lot of filmmakers have started their work post lockdown, there are many who have even completed their film in this lockdown with guidelines and rules to be followed in order to take the necessary precautions.

read more
News | 04 Nov 2020

Singer Parampara Thakur: Lyrics are very important for me in a song

MUMBAI: Sachet-Parampara one of the most impactful musician duo have received immense appreciation for their marvelous blend of music. Recently Parampara Thakur from the duo collaborated with Milind Gaba and T-Series for song Kya Karu.

read more

RnM Biz

News
NTIA raise concerns over escalation of illegal raves following the National lockdown announcement

MUMBAI: The Night-Time Industries Association warns that more illegal raves and parties will takeread more

News
BIG FM presents musical fundraiser with Sunidhi Chauhan

MUMBAI: BIG FM, one of India’s leading radio networks, known to present entertainment with a purread more

News
Spotify Q3 2020 results beat expectations, continues strong performance year to date

MUMBAI: Spotify CEO and founder, Daniel Ek, says: “Spotify's flywheel is accelerating faster witread more

News
Trending short video app Changa goes off Play Store temporarily, BITCS claims 'no prior information from Google'

MUMBAI: Gurugram-based tech firm BITCS today announced that its trending short video app Changa iread more

News
METV unveils a one-stop OTT platform to cater to netizens in Australia and Across the Globe

MUMBAI: Binge watchers in Australia and South Asia have another reason to cheer with ME TV, an Inread more

top# 5 articles

1
TikTok inks new licensing deal with Sony Music

MUMBAI: Chinese short-video making app TikTok has announced a new licensing agreement with Sony Music Entertainment (SME). As part of the deal whose...read more

2
Fitness freak RJ Anmol gives the much needed inspiration to stay healthy during these troubled times

MUMBAI: Few people know that RJ Anmol, who is currently hosting the show Jammin on Colors, is a fitness freak since childhood and that love for...read more

3
Arjun Kanungo proposes longtime girlfriend Carla Dennis

MUMBAI: Singer Arjun Kanungo has taken his fans by surprise with a new announcement. He got engaged to his longtime girlfriend Carla Dennis on a...read more

4
Tracy Lawrence announces 15th Annual Mission:Possible Turkey Fry and Free Benefit Concert with special guest performers on November 24th

MUMBAI: Country music legend and philanthropist, Tracy Lawrence, has announced the return of his wildly successful charity event, the 15th Annual...read more

5
'My experience with working on the series has been nothing but wonderful', says Anand Bhaskar

MUMBAI: Singer Anand Bhaskar unveiled his latest humorous song “Munna Bhaiya” Rap song from Mirzapur 2, a tribute to the rowdy and fearless Munna...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2020 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group