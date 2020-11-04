Sunidhi Chauhan to perform to help families of cancer patients

MUMBAI: Singer Sunidhi Chauhan will be part of a fundraiser that aims to support families of cancer patients who are struggling with expenses of medical treatment, especially during the pandemic. The digital concert will be held on Saturday.
Titled BIG Cafe Online with Sunidhi Chauhan, the 45-minute event will see the singer belt out her most popular chartbusters. Proceeds from ticket sales will be donated to the Indian Cancer Society for the treatment of the needy, with a hope to spread the message of survival and unity.
"This fundraiser musical concert in its digital avatar will be the medium where we can reach out to people across the country as all the funds will be donated to the patients for their medical aid. I am happy to do my bit for their welfare and I would like to urge all my fans to come forward and support the cause," said Sunidhi, about the concert, hosted by BIG FM.
(Source: IANS)
MUMBAI: BIG FM, one of India’s leading radio networks, known to present entertainment with a purread more
MUMBAI: Spotify CEO and founder, Daniel Ek, says: “Spotify's flywheel is accelerating faster witread more
MUMBAI: Gurugram-based tech firm BITCS today announced that its trending short video app Changa iread more
MUMBAI: Binge watchers in Australia and South Asia have another reason to cheer with ME TV, an Inread more
MUMBAI: As India’s audio culture rapidly evolves, individual creators and brands are turning to pread more
MUMBAI: Singer Peter Andre and his wife Emily have decided to put up Christmas decorations early this year because everyone could do with some extra...read more
MUMBAI: While weekends are the perfect days to laze about, they also consist of key hours during which we, as inhabitants of Earth, can actively...read more
MUMBAI: Singer Anand Bhaskar unveiled his latest humorous song “Munna Bhaiya” Rap song from Mirzapur 2, a tribute to the rowdy and fearless Munna...read more
MUMBAI: Since its first edition in 2010, BACARDÍ NH7 Weekender has firmly cast its identity as a festival for music connoisseurs with a commitment...read more
MUMBAI: Miley Cyrus can't stop and won't stop speaking her truth. Earlier this week, fans began to speculate that the music superstar unfollowed...read more