Singer Parampara Thakur: Lyrics are very important for me in a song

MUMBAI: Sachet-Parampara one of the most impactful musician duo have received immense appreciation for their marvelous blend of music. Recently Parampara Thakur from the duo collaborated with Milind Gaba and T-Series for song Kya Karu.
“Bhushan Kumar thought I could sing this song and I just gave it my best shot and sent it to Milind Gaba. He and everyone else liked it in the first go itself. Lyrics are very important for me in a song, be it a song like Mere Sohneya, or Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas. The texture, the feeling, the techniques change with the lyrics, hence lyrics are very important. There is a different side to Parampara as per every song we(Sachet-Parampara) make,” shared Parampara when asked about her experience working on Kya Karu.
She further added, “When I was in front of the mike I enjoyed every word that was there in the track. It means praising women, especially yourself. It's so important to keep yourself happy and confident. This song sums this message up. It was indeed a nice experience singing this song.”
Check interview with Parampara Thakur here:
