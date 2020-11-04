Peter Andre to put up Christmas decorations in November this year

MUMBAI: Singer Peter Andre and his wife Emily have decided to put up Christmas decorations early this year because everyone could do with some extra festive cheer this year.
Peter and Emily have decided to decorate the house for Christmas in November, right before his youngest son Theo's fourth birthday on the 22nd of this month, reports mirror.co.uk.
"It's Theo's birthday soon and I've decided I'm going to put up the Christmas decorations before then. I think everyone needs a bit of festive cheer. I don't care if it's bad luck because we've had enough bad luck this year!" said the 47-year-old singer.
"We haven't had much to celebrate this year so why not extend Christmas? I think it's important for the kids because it's going to be limited in terms of activities, like taking them to see Santa, so I'm happy to make a bigger deal of it at home," he said.
He added :"We're very lucky to have a big family, but I do hope there will be some kind of support for those who are on their own."
Peter shares Theo and his older sister Amelia with wife Emily. While he has Junior, 16, and Princess, 13, with former wife Katie Price.
(Source: IANS)
MUMBAI: BIG FM, one of India’s leading radio networks, known to present entertainment with a purread more
MUMBAI: Spotify CEO and founder, Daniel Ek, says: “Spotify's flywheel is accelerating faster witread more
MUMBAI: Gurugram-based tech firm BITCS today announced that its trending short video app Changa iread more
MUMBAI: Binge watchers in Australia and South Asia have another reason to cheer with ME TV, an Inread more
MUMBAI: As India’s audio culture rapidly evolves, individual creators and brands are turning to pread more
MUMBAI: While weekends are the perfect days to laze about, they also consist of key hours during which we, as inhabitants of Earth, can actively...read more
MUMBAI: Singer Anand Bhaskar unveiled his latest humorous song “Munna Bhaiya” Rap song from Mirzapur 2, a tribute to the rowdy and fearless Munna...read more
MUMBAI: Since its first edition in 2010, BACARDÍ NH7 Weekender has firmly cast its identity as a festival for music connoisseurs with a commitment...read more
MUMBAI: Miley Cyrus can't stop and won't stop speaking her truth. Earlier this week, fans began to speculate that the music superstar unfollowed...read more
MUMBAI: Noted folk singer Malini Awasthi will collect her gold medal 33 years late after topping her graduation class way back in the late 80s. She...read more