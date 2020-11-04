For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
News |  04 Nov 2020 14:15 |  By Tolika Yeptho

'My experience with working on the series has been nothing but wonderful', says Anand Bhaskar

MUMBAI: Singer Anand Bhaskar unveiled his latest humorous song “Munna Bhaiya” Rap song from Mirzapur 2, a tribute to the rowdy and fearless Munna Tripathi. The rap is sung and composed by Anand Bhaskar and written by Ginny Diwan.

‘Munna Rap’ is a musically quirky description of the character that is Munna Bhaiyya. It’s about how the character was central to the story and how he ties into every character’s life in the show. It’s supposed to be a humorous song and the audience shouldn’t read too much into the song.

Excited working for Amazon Prime series, “My experience with working on the series has been nothing but wonderful”. The singer expressed he was given a lot of freedom in how he interpreted briefs. The approach to every song was decided by him while the directors added a lot of value to what he had to share with them. “Even the wackiest of ideas I presented to the directors were met with a lot of open-mindedness and that is something that doesn’t happen very frequently in the industry, especially with a new composer like me”.

“Anand Bhaskar Collective has a single goal to be one of the best musical acts in the country known for its original music”. They’ve already released two full length albums and are in the process of releasing the second single off of our upcoming EP titled ‘Ufaq’. The single is called ‘Jaadoogari’ and it will be released with a beautiful music video.

The singer has a pipe long upcoming projects, Bombay Begums with Netflix, a solo Hindi album, a song in an upcoming Amazon Prime web series, new EP with band Anand Bhaskar Collective.

