Miley Cyrus unfollows several celebrities on social media

MUMBAI: Miley Cyrus can't stop and won't stop speaking her truth.
Earlier this week, fans began to speculate that the music superstar unfollowed several celebrities including The Weeknd, Saweetie, Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner after they were spotted parting on Halloween weekend amid the coronavirus pandemic.
But before the rumors spread even further, Miley decided to set the record straight once and for all online.
"Never. Followed. Any. Of. Them. To. Begin. With," she commented on a fan's Instagram post. "Let's stop talkin bout who I follow on the damn gram and talk about VOTING! 1 day to go! #BidenHarris."
As for what caused all of the unfollowing rumors, it all began when Kendall hosted a birthday party on Halloween night at 1 Hotel in West Hollywood. Dozens of family and famous friends dressed up in costumes and danced the night away while celebrating the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star.
After Kendall received heat for having a large gathering amid rising coronavirus cases across the country, Kris Jenner decided to speak out.
"At Kendall's, everyone got tested before they walked in the door and they had to wait, you know, a half an hour until the testing was, the results were in," Kris shared on the Nov. 2 episode of SiriusXM's Andy Cohen Live. "And everybody was tested before a few days before Halloween. So we are really responsible and we make sure that everyone in our family and our closest friends are tested religiously."
The self-proclaimed momager continued, "We do what we can. We try to follow the rules and then if people are commenting or they're being critical, I can't control that."
As for how Miley celebrated Halloween, she spent the weekend promoting her upcoming album Plastic Hearts coming out Nov. 27. She also shared several photos of fans who wanted to dress up as the former Hannah Montana star.
"When I create a look I always ask, ‘Would this make someone want to be me for Halloween?'" Miley shared on Twitter. "It makes me f--king melt knowing so many of you were MS MC this year! Love u!"
