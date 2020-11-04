For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  04 Nov 2020 12:32 |  By RnMTeam

Malini Awasthi to get gold medal, 33 years late

MUMBAI: Noted folk singer Malini Awasthi will collect her gold medal 33 years late after topping her graduation class way back in the late 80s.

She will be felicitated after her performance at the 'Awadh ki Roshan Chowki' during the centenary celebrations of the university next week. Awasthi will be joined by poet, editor and music connoisseur Yatindra Mishra at the event.

Malini Awasthi, had topped the first batch of BA (Hons) course in 1987 but could not get her medal as the convocation was not held that year. She will receive it now after 33 years.

Malini Awasthi is among those who were a member of the cultural group called 'Lucknow University Study Circle' and have made a name for themselves in the music industry.

"I had joined Allahabad University but left it as my desired subject combination of Sanskrit, history and political science was being offered at Lucknow University. It also gave me a beautiful and magnificent platform to present my songs," she said.

Malini recalled that during ragging by seniors, she was invariably asked to sing.

She said, "It is a preconceived notion that students who are good in co-curricular activities like music and dance are not good at studies. I had topped in my batch. Unfortunately, I did not get my gold medal as no convocation was held that year."

Malini Awasthi is married to IAS officer Avanish Awasthi who is presently the additional chief secretary (home) in the Yogi adityanath government.

Convener of centenary celebrations Prof Nishi Pandey said, "If our student has topped but not got her medal, we will ensure that she gets it during the convocation in our centenary celebration week."

(Source: IANS)

Tags
Malini Awasthi Best Singer Avanish Awasthi Prof Nishi Pandey
Related news
News | 04 Nov 2020

Peter Andre to put up Christmas decorations in November this year

MUMBAI: Singer Peter Andre and his wife Emily have decided to put up Christmas decorations early this year because everyone could do with some extra festive cheer this year.

read more
News | 04 Nov 2020

Sunidhi Chauhan to perform to help families of cancer patients

MUMBAI: Singer Sunidhi Chauhan will be part of a fundraiser that aims to support families of cancer patients who are struggling with expenses of medical treatment, especially during the pandemic. The digital concert will be held on Saturday.

read more
News | 04 Nov 2020

Aditya Narayan to get married in December

MUMBAI: Singer Aditya Narayan on Tuesday took to Instagram and announced that he will tie the knot with actress Shweta Agarwal in December this year.

read more
News | 20 Oct 2020

Daler Mehndi among first to shoot in Delhi-NCR post lockdown

MUMBAI: Singer Daler Mehndi is one of the first celebrities to shoot in Delhi-NCR, with the process of unlock now in place.Over the weekend, Daler and actress Kavita Tripathi shot for their upcoming song "Mamla gadbad hai" from the film "Shatranj". The shooting was held in Noida.

read more
News | 20 Oct 2020

Darshan Raval says lockdown gave him time to cut an album

MUMBAI: Singer Darshan Raval has grown a lot as an artiste since his participation in a reality show back in 2014. After singing for multiple Bollywood films and singles, he is now ready to treat his fans with his debut album.

read more

RnM Biz

News
BIG FM presents musical fundraiser with Sunidhi Chauhan

MUMBAI: BIG FM, one of India’s leading radio networks, known to present entertainment with a purread more

News
Spotify Q3 2020 results beat expectations, continues strong performance year to date

MUMBAI: Spotify CEO and founder, Daniel Ek, says: “Spotify's flywheel is accelerating faster witread more

News
Trending short video app Changa goes off Play Store temporarily, BITCS claims 'no prior information from Google'

MUMBAI: Gurugram-based tech firm BITCS today announced that its trending short video app Changa iread more

News
METV unveils a one-stop OTT platform to cater to netizens in Australia and Across the Globe

MUMBAI: Binge watchers in Australia and South Asia have another reason to cheer with ME TV, an Inread more

News
Spotify continues commitment to grow India’s podcast creator ecosystem

MUMBAI: As India’s audio culture rapidly evolves, individual creators and brands are turning to pread more

top# 5 articles

1
Lady Gaga reminiscences Ex Taylor Kinney during performance at Joe Biden Campaign Rally

MUMBAI: ‘Twas the night before Election Day, when in Pittsburgh, Penn., Lady Gaga couldn't help but reminisce about her relationship with ex-fiancé...read more

2
Javed Akhtar files defamation complaint against Kangana Ranaut

MUMBAI: Poet-lyricist Javed Akhtar has filed a criminal defamation complaint against Bollywood star Kangana Ranaut, for her allegations against him...read more

3
Cardi B officially calls off divorce from Offset

MUMBAI: What divorce? Cardi B just made it very clear that she and Offset are officially back together. Less than two months after she filed to end...read more

4
SRK turns 55: Rapper Big Deal releases 'Shahrukh Khan Flow'

MUMBAI: Rapper Big Deal says he was discriminated against for his looks as a child, and it was superstar Shah Rukh Khan and his journey to success...read more

5
Indian-American Jai Matt releases his first Tamil fusion single

MUMBAI: Jai Matt presents his first original Tamil fusion track ‘Yelelo’ with Jaiz John and Alisha Thomas, under the major label Muzik 247 from...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2020 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group