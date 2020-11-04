For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  04 Nov 2020 14:09 |  By RnMTeam

Lady Gaga reminiscences Ex Taylor Kinney during performance at Joe Biden Campaign Rally

MUMBAI: ‘Twas the night before Election Day, when in Pittsburgh, Penn., Lady Gaga couldn't help but reminisce about her relationship with ex-fiancé Taylor Kinney.
The pop star performed at Joe Biden's final drive-in campaign rally on Nov. 2, when in between "Shallow" and "You and I" Gaga referenced living with the actor throughout the five years they were together.

"Did you all know I used to live here in Lancaster, Pennsylvania? Listen, anybody here from Lancaster?" Gaga remarked. "Well, I was engaged to a man from Lancaster, Pennsylvania. I know, I know. It didn't work out. I loved him so much. It just did not work out."

"But I still love my Pennsylvania guy," the Oscar winner continued. "I love Joe! So Joe's my new Pennsylvania guy. And I love nothing more than this moment, for this time, for you and I!"

Right before hitting the final note of "You and I," the song that coincidentally brought her and Taylor together when they met on set of the music video, Gaga offered an apology to her current boo, Michael Polansky.

"To my boyfriend that's here tonight," she said, "I'm so sorry I had to do the whole 'Pennsylvania, and I dated a guy here' thing. I love you so much, but it's true."
Gaga wrapped up her time onstage by encouraging Americans to cast their vote for the 2020 presidential election.

As the race to the White House nears the finish line, Gaga (among dozens of other stars) have stressed the importance of hitting the polls.

"If you don't like the system, if you want this country to be different than it is right now, you have got to participate in this election," she said in a PSA inspired by her most iconic looks throughout the years. "When they announce who has won this election it will be very clear what this country has become. The government is not going away tomorrow and unless you have a plane ticket to another country and somewhere you're going to live this is going to be your home. No matter how you feel your future is in your hands with this vote."

Watch Gaga's performance above, and stay up to date on all things related to the presidential election by checking out NBC News' Decision 2020 coverage right here.

Tags
Lady Gaga Joe Biden
Related news
News | 26 Oct 2020

LA-based MATT SIMONS releases a "Disco Mix" of 'Better Tomorrow'

MUMBAI: L.A based artist Matt Simons releases a stunning new version of ‘Better Tomorrow’ a song that’s on its way to becoming a bona fide European radio hit.

read more
News | 22 Oct 2020

Ariana Grande has unveiled a sexy new album artwork for her upcoming single 'Positions'

MUMBAI: In it, Ariana, 27, flashes her abs and cleavage as she strikes a pose wearing a low-cut crop top and mini skirt. While the majority of her face is cropped out, Ariana's sultry pout remains in frame as her long, voluminous hair cascades down her back 'positions.

read more
News | 24 Sep 2020

Ariana Grande's songwriter Tayla Parx reveals AG6 is truly incredible

MUMBAI: For the past few months, fans of singer Ariana Grande have been searching for clues about her next album, nicknamed AG6. Though the artist shared photos from her studio and snippets of old recordings, there was very little to go off — that is, until now.

read more
News | 22 Sep 2020

Lady Gaga explores mental health struggles in '911'

MUMBAI: Lady Gaga explores her mental health struggles in the music video for single 911.

read more
News | 17 Sep 2020

When Lady Gaga didn't know how to stand up for herself

MUMBAI: Pop star Lady Gaga has recalled the time when she was bullied in middle school. "I didn't know how to stand up for myself without feeling embarrassed," she told PEOPLE. The singer kept her struggles hidden from loved ones, including her parents.

read more

RnM Biz

News
BIG FM presents musical fundraiser with Sunidhi Chauhan

MUMBAI: BIG FM, one of India’s leading radio networks, known to present entertainment with a purread more

News
Spotify Q3 2020 results beat expectations, continues strong performance year to date

MUMBAI: Spotify CEO and founder, Daniel Ek, says: “Spotify's flywheel is accelerating faster witread more

News
Trending short video app Changa goes off Play Store temporarily, BITCS claims 'no prior information from Google'

MUMBAI: Gurugram-based tech firm BITCS today announced that its trending short video app Changa iread more

News
METV unveils a one-stop OTT platform to cater to netizens in Australia and Across the Globe

MUMBAI: Binge watchers in Australia and South Asia have another reason to cheer with ME TV, an Inread more

News
Spotify continues commitment to grow India’s podcast creator ecosystem

MUMBAI: As India’s audio culture rapidly evolves, individual creators and brands are turning to pread more

top# 5 articles

1
Javed Akhtar files defamation complaint against Kangana Ranaut

MUMBAI: Poet-lyricist Javed Akhtar has filed a criminal defamation complaint against Bollywood star Kangana Ranaut, for her allegations against him...read more

2
Cardi B officially calls off divorce from Offset

MUMBAI: What divorce? Cardi B just made it very clear that she and Offset are officially back together. Less than two months after she filed to end...read more

3
SRK turns 55: Rapper Big Deal releases 'Shahrukh Khan Flow'

MUMBAI: Rapper Big Deal says he was discriminated against for his looks as a child, and it was superstar Shah Rukh Khan and his journey to success...read more

4
Indian-American Jai Matt releases his first Tamil fusion single

MUMBAI: Jai Matt presents his first original Tamil fusion track ‘Yelelo’ with Jaiz John and Alisha Thomas, under the major label Muzik 247 from...read more

5
Justin Timberlake surprises Phone Bankers by crashing their Zoom call

MUMBAI: Justin Timberlake is encouraging fans to vote. The 39-year-old singer gave one group of Pennsylvania phone bankers the ultimate surprise when...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2020 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group