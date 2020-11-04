For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
News |  04 Nov 2020

Javed Akhtar files defamation complaint against Kangana Ranaut

MUMBAI: Poet-lyricist Javed Akhtar has filed a criminal defamation complaint against Bollywood star Kangana Ranaut, for her allegations against him in regards to the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, during a television interaction.

The complaint filed before the Metropolitan Magistrate Court at Andheri stated that Kangana, during an interview to an English news channel, said Bollywood was run by mafia. She named Akhtar as one of the celebrities who were a part of the mafia.

Akhtar alleged that the video of the interview was watched by millions on YouTube alone, thereby damaging his reputation, according to a report in livelaw.in.

The complaint is scheduled to be heard on December 3.

(Source: IANS)

Javed Akhtar Kangana Ranaut poet lyricist Sushant Singh Rajput
