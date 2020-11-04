Anand Bhaskar: 'AR Rahman and Amit Trivedi's music made me realise that if your melodies are strong, they'll fit beautifully in any genre'

MUMBAI: Singer Anand Bhaskar has always looked up to composers AR Rahman and Amit Trivedi who are known for seamlessly blending Indian tunes with international sounds. He credits them for heavily influencing his style of music and for helping him nourish himself as a musical artist.
“Both Rahman Sir and Amit Sir have taught me one thing. It’s a strong sense of melody. Listening to their music made me realise that if your melodies are strong, they’ll fit beautifully in any genre”, said the singer.
Anand Bhaskar released a new number “Munna Bhaiya” Rap song from Mirzapur 2. The rap is sung and composed by Anand Bhaskar and written by Ginny Diwan.
“‘Munna Rap’ is a musically quirky description of the character that is Munna Bhaiyya. It’s about how the character was central to the story and how he ties into every character’s life in the show. It’s supposed to be a humorous song and the audience shouldn’t read too much into the song”, expressed the singer excited for the release.
