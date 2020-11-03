For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
News |  03 Nov 2020

Violinist Krishnan passes away, Modi says void in music world

MUMBAI: Violin maestro and Padma awardee T.N. Krishnan passed away in Chennai at the age of 92.

Krishnan was born in 1928 in Tripunithura in Kerala to A. Narayana Iyer and Ammini Ammal and later settled in Chennai. He died on Monday evening.

Condoling Krishnan's demise, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said his demise has left a big void in the world of music.

"The demise of noted violinist T. N. Krishnan leaves a big void in the world of music. His works beautifully encapsulated a wide range of emotions and strands of our culture. He was also an outstanding mentor to young musicians. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti," Modi said in a tweet.

A child prodigy, Krishnan went on to perform with legends from several generations.

He learned music from his father and was later mentored by Alleppy K.Parthasarathy, a great patron of Music and sishya of Ariyakudi Ramanuja Iyengar and later joined Semmangudi Srinivasa Iyer.

Krishnan had performed concerts with Carnatic music legends like Ariyakudi Ramanuja Iyengar, Alathur Brothers, Chembai Vaidyanatha Bhagavatar, M.D. Ramanathan and Maharajapuram Viswanatha Iyer and others.

He was awarded the Sangeet Natak Akademi Award in 1974 and the Sangeetha Kalanidhi in 1980.

The Government of India honoured Krishnan with Padma Shri in 1973 and the Padma Bhushan in 1992.

He received the Sangeetha Kalasikhamani award for the year 1999 given by The Indian Fine arts Society, Chennai.

Krishnan was a Professor of Music at a music college in Chennai and later he was Dean of the School of Music and Fine Arts at the University of Delhi.

Krishnan was married to Kamala Krishnan and the couple had two children -- Viji Krishnan Natarajan, and Sriram Krishnan -- and both of them are noted violinists.

Krishnan's sister N.Rajam is a famous violin player in the Hindustani tradition.

He also used to play at the famed Music Academy auditorium here on Christmas Day 'Jingle Bells, Jingle Bells' and 'Wish you a merry Christmas'.

(Source: IANS)

Tags
Violin maestro Padma awardee T.N. Krishnan Jingle Bells Wish you a merry Christmas N.Rajam PM Narendra Modi
