TikTok inks new licensing deal with Sony Music

MUMBAI: Chinese short-video making app TikTok has announced a new licensing agreement with Sony Music Entertainment (SME).
As part of the deal whose financial details were not disclosed, TikTok will continue to offer songs from Sony Music artists for use by creators on its platform.
"With this deal, the TikTok creator community will have access to sound clips from Sony Music's massive catalog of current hits, cutting edge new releases, emerging favourites, iconic classics and deep cuts from every genre of music for use in their TikTok content," the company said in a statement late on Monday.
TikTok and Sony Music will work together to support greater levels of TikTok user personalisation and creativity on the platform, and drive new and forward-looking opportunities for fan engagement with SME's artists and music.
"Short form video clips have developed into an exciting new part of the music ecosystem that contribute to the overall growth of music and the way fans experience it," said Dennis Kooker, President, Global Digital Business and U.S. Sales, Sony Music Entertainment.
"TikTok is a leader in this space and we are pleased to be partnering with them to drive music discovery, expand opportunities for creativity and support artist careers".
TikTok had already struck short-term licensing deals with Universal, Sony and Warner.
"We are thrilled to enter in to this agreement with Sony Music so that we can continue to work together to connect the incredible roster of Sony artists in the US and across the globe to new audiences and harness the power of TikTok," noted Ole Obermann, Global Head of Music for TikTok.
The company said it would work with Sony to support "greater levels of TikTok user personalization and creativity" and "drive new and forward-looking opportunities for fan engagement with SME's artists and music."
According to a Billboard report, TikTok will pay Sony a "notable increase" over its previous rights deal.
(Source: IANS)
MUMBAI: Spotify CEO and founder, Daniel Ek, says: “Spotify's flywheel is accelerating faster witread more
MUMBAI: Gurugram-based tech firm BITCS today announced that its trending short video app Changa iread more
MUMBAI: Binge watchers in Australia and South Asia have another reason to cheer with ME TV, an Inread more
MUMBAI: As India’s audio culture rapidly evolves, individual creators and brands are turning to pread more
MUMBAI: After a two-month process of on-air call out for entries, online voting and celebrity jurread more
MUMBAI: This is a new era for Taylor Swift and Swifties everywhere. On Nov. 1, the Grammy winner's loyal legion of fans took to Twitter to show...read more
MUMBAI: It's been over four years since Rihanna released a new album. Back in 2016, Rihanna dropped her album Anti to plenty of critical acclaim. It...read more
MUMBAI: The coronavirus pandemic may have canceled most big celebrity Halloween parties, but celebrities haven't given up on the holiday entirely—or...read more
MUMBAI: BTS aren't just any boy band - they are THE boy band, the quickest group since The Beatles to have four #1 albums on the Billboard charts,...read more
MUMBAI: 9X Media’s much sought after music label for independent music – SpotlampE, has launched a new Hindi love song titled ‘Shayera’ by the famed...read more