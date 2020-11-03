TikTok inks new licensing deal with Sony Music

MUMBAI: Chinese short-video making app TikTok has announced a new licensing agreement with Sony Music Entertainment (SME).

As part of the deal whose financial details were not disclosed, TikTok will continue to offer songs from Sony Music artists for use by creators on its platform.

"With this deal, the TikTok creator community will have access to sound clips from Sony Music's massive catalog of current hits, cutting edge new releases, emerging favourites, iconic classics and deep cuts from every genre of music for use in their TikTok content," the company said in a statement late on Monday.

TikTok and Sony Music will work together to support greater levels of TikTok user personalisation and creativity on the platform, and drive new and forward-looking opportunities for fan engagement with SME's artists and music.

"Short form video clips have developed into an exciting new part of the music ecosystem that contribute to the overall growth of music and the way fans experience it," said Dennis Kooker, President, Global Digital Business and U.S. Sales, Sony Music Entertainment.

"TikTok is a leader in this space and we are pleased to be partnering with them to drive music discovery, expand opportunities for creativity and support artist careers".

TikTok had already struck short-term licensing deals with Universal, Sony and Warner.

"We are thrilled to enter in to this agreement with Sony Music so that we can continue to work together to connect the incredible roster of Sony artists in the US and across the globe to new audiences and harness the power of TikTok," noted Ole Obermann, Global Head of Music for TikTok.

The company said it would work with Sony to support "greater levels of TikTok user personalization and creativity" and "drive new and forward-looking opportunities for fan engagement with SME's artists and music."

According to a Billboard report, TikTok will pay Sony a "notable increase" over its previous rights deal.

(Source: IANS)