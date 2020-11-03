Taylor Swift fans made "Taylor Is Free" trends on Twitter

MUMBAI: This is a new era for Taylor Swift and Swifties everywhere.
On Nov. 1, the Grammy winner's loyal legion of fans took to Twitter to show their excitement over a major milestone in her music battle. Starting this month, the superstar singer can go back into the studio to re-record her first five studio albums, including Taylor Swift (2006), Fearless (2009), Speak Now (2010), Red (2012), 1989 (2014) and reputation (2017)-starting this month.
Fans may recall, Taylor first spoke openly about her battle with Scott Borchetta, of her former record label Big Machine, as well as music exec Scooter Braun, back in a July 2019 Tumblr post.
In the detailed message, the "Exile" singer explained her years-long struggle trying to gain control of her masters, the original recordings of her music. In 2019, Scooter obtained the ownership of Swift's masters following a $300 million deal with Big Machine Label Group.
"Instead I was given an opportunity to sign back up to Big Machine Records and 'earn' one album back at a time, one for every new one I turned in," the 30-year-old wrote in part. "I walked away because I knew once I signed that contract, Scott Borchetta would sell the label, thereby selling me and my future. I had to make the excruciating choice to leave behind my past. Music I wrote on my bedroom floor and videos I dreamed up and paid for from the money I earned playing in bars, then clubs, then arenas, then stadiums."
In August 2019, the megastar also spoke about the potential of re-recording her music in a candid interview with Good Morning America.
"It's something that I'm very excited about doing, because my contract says that starting November 2020," Taylor explained to Robin Roberts, "I can record albums one through five all over again. I'm very excited about it."
Amid the "Taylor is Free" social media movement, one Swiftie tweeted, "She's gonna build a castle out of all the bricks they threw at her."
