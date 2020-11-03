Stars show off their 2020 Halloween costumes at Kendall Jenner's birthday party with Justin Bieber, Kylie Jenner, Jaden Smith and more!

MUMBAI: The coronavirus pandemic may have canceled most big celebrity Halloween parties, but celebrities haven't given up on the holiday entirely—or on going all out with their costumes.
Kendall Jenner is feeling the Scorpio vibes ahead of her birthday. While the reality TV personality doesn't turn 25 years old until Nov. 3, she enjoyed an early celebration with her nearest and dearest on Halloween night.
The supermodel's guest list was chock-full of celebrities, which a source says included Justin Bieber, Hailey Bieber, Sofia Richie, Winnie Harlow, Saweetie, Jaden Smith, The Weeknd, Devin Booker and many others.
Plus, Kendall's family joined in on the fun, like Kylie Jenner, Kim Kardashian, Scott Disick, Kourtney Kardashian and more.
Kendall Jenner
Pamela Anderson is that you?! "'don't call me babe' happy halloween! GO VOTE," Kendall captions her social media post. She dresses up as the Barb Wire star for Halloween and her birthday celebration.
https://www.instagram.com/p/CHCWypcBiI1/?igshid=8kuhrfn475sv
The Weeknd
The Weeknd looks unrecognizable in his Nutty Professor costume.
Kylie Jenner
"King Cobra," Kylie writes on Instagram, as she gets ready to make a grand entrance at her sister's bash.
View this post on Instagram
Best costume award 🥇 Let's argue. . . . . . . . . . . #darkmemes #emo #rarwrxd #rawrxd #emotional #instalike #lb #lifestyle #instagood #igers #comedy #kyliejenner #kimkardashian #memes #memes😂 #memesdaily #vote #2020 #bidenharris2020 #trump #helpusa #covid_19 #missrona #jadensmith #halloweencostume #halloween2020 #kendalljenner #nomaskneeded #whosgettingoffendedtoday
Jaden Smith
Jaden Smith dressed as Christopher Nolan from the movie Tenet.
Hailey & Justin Bieber
They may not have gone for a couples' costume (she's Dolly from Ratched, he's Woody from Toy Story) but they still look pretty well-matched.
Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik
The new parents donned costumes, but it was really all about their baby daughter, dressed up as the Incredible Hulk.
Kylie and Kendall Jenner
The sisters recreated their childhood Halloween costumes and snapped a nearly identical photo. "Mood tonight," Kylie wrote.
