News |  03 Nov 2020 16:43 |  By RnMTeam

RJ Anmol and Actress Amrita Rao blessed with baby boy

MUMBAI: Actress Amrita Rao and her husband, RJ Anmol, were blessed with a baby boy on Sunday morning. "Amrita Rao and RJ Anmol welcomed a baby boy this morning. Both the mother and baby are healthy and doing well. The family is ecstatic and both Amrita and RJ Anmol thank everyone for their wishes and blessings," a statement issued by the couple's publicist said. This is Amrita and Anmol's first child.

The actress delivered the baby in the morning and Anmol was with her in the operation theatre all through the delivery.

On October 19, Amrita had revealed that she is nine-month pregnant by posting a cute photo posing with Anmol while cradling her baby bump. The actor looked pretty in a white mini dress while RJ was seen in a black T-Shirt and white shorts.

She wrote, "For YOU it's the 10th Month...But for US, it's THE 9th !!!Surprise Surprise ..Anmol and I are in our NINE'th month Already !! Too excited to share this good news with You my Fans And Friends (sorry had to keep it tucked in my Belly All this long) But It's True ... the Baby is Coming Soon... An exciting journey for me, @rjanmol27 and our Families...... Thank you universe..And thank you ALL..Keep blessing "

Latre, during the Navratri, the actress shared another video of herself flaunting her baby bump in a red saree. She wrote, "NAVRATRI AND NINE'TH MONTH!!My Dear Instees, I feel blessed to witness my Nine'th month of pregnancy in the auspicious month of Navratri! These 9 days are dedicated to Goddess Durga and her Nine Avatars.I am entering a New phase of embodying the Avatar of a Mother myself ! I bow to the Highest Female Energy in the Universe as I surrender in good faith.

May Goddess Durga bless ALL Mother's and Mommy's to be with strength and more power to gracefully carry on with the the many Devine Avatar's that comes along with the territory of motherhood !!"

Many celebs wished the couple. Choreographer-director Farah Khan took to her Twitter handle to congratulate the couple and called it the "happiest news in a long time".

