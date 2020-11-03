How SRK helped Burjkhalifa composer DJ Khushi establish his name

MUMBAI: Dj Khushi, who is currently being lauded for composing the Burjkhalifa song for the upcoming Akshay Kumar-starrer, Laxmii, has opened up on his journey so far, and how the tag of being the official deejay of superstar Shah Rukh Khan helped him carve a niche in the music industry.
"There was hardly any social media when I started deejaying. Getting a number of any celebrity was a huge task at that time. When I came to Bombay from Delhi, I used to sit at Bandstand for hours and used to look at SRK's house and dream of working with him one day," Khushi told IANS.
He recalls getting his "golden opportunity" during the making of "Ra.One".
"He (SRK) was looking for a deejay for the remix of his song 'Chammak challo'. I sent my entry through a friend of mine. SRK saw my work and picked my version for the remix of the track. That's how my association with him started and then I continued working with him. He gave me the tag of his official deejay," said Khushi.
"The tag of official deejay of SRK has helped me a lot. Working with him definitely worked in my favour. The tag helped me to build my image and get more work. It also helped me to make good connections in the industry. SRK plays a big role behind my success. I thank him for seeing talent in me and giving me good opportunities in life," he added.
DJ Khushi, whose real name is Khushi Soni, hails from Delhi and has been in the profession for over 15 years. Interestingly, he never wanted to be a deejay.
"I never wanted to be a deejay. I wanted to go to America and settle there. I even got through at the University of Pittsburgh, but my Visa got rejected due to the 9/11 attacks," he claimed.
"I went into depression and started going out for parties to overcome it. My parents were fed up of me coming home late at night from the parties. Then I thought why not become a deejay and get a legal permission to party. I did not want to study more, so I got into deejaying and started working as a deejay," he added.
"I learnt everything on the field. It took time to grow and reach here. I did only a 20-hour course and it wasn't enough to become a professional deejay. I made mistakes and learned from them. Life is the biggest teacher. There's still a long way to go, but right now I am on the top of 'Burjkhalifa'," quipped DJ Khushi.
(Source: IANS)
MUMBAI: Spotify CEO and founder, Daniel Ek, says: “Spotify's flywheel is accelerating faster witread more
MUMBAI: Gurugram-based tech firm BITCS today announced that its trending short video app Changa iread more
MUMBAI: Binge watchers in Australia and South Asia have another reason to cheer with ME TV, an Inread more
MUMBAI: As India’s audio culture rapidly evolves, individual creators and brands are turning to pread more
MUMBAI: After a two-month process of on-air call out for entries, online voting and celebrity jurread more
MUMBAI: What divorce? Cardi B just made it very clear that she and Offset are officially back together. Less than two months after she filed to end...read more
MUMBAI: Actress Amrita Rao and her husband RJ Anmol who welcomed their first child, a baby boy, on Sunday, shared super cute posts on their...read more
MUMBAI: Kashmiri folk-fusion artist Aabha Hanjura launched her latest festive song “Khoobsurat”, which gives positivity and creates a cheerful...read more
MUMBAI: Carrying forward the legacy from her Nadiadwala grandfather, father and combining the successes of Morani family into which she got married...read more
MUMBAI: It's been over four years since Rihanna released a new album. Back in 2016, Rihanna dropped her album Anti to plenty of critical acclaim. It...read more